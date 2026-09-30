HT Evening Brief Sept 30: Flydubai lands in Saudi Arabia after hijack scare; Virat Kohli rises to No. 2 in ODI rankings
Here are the top headlines from the day covering India, the world, sports, and entertainment.
Here are the top headlines from the day covering India, the world, sports, and entertainment.
Cockpit fight between pilots, not hijacking: Israel-bound flydubai plane carrying 180 lands in Saudi Arabia after scare
Shortly after a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency, a spokesperson from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that there was no hijack scare. A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency and turned back over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Read more here.
Actionable intelligence led to killing of most-wanted LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa
Actionable intelligence about the presence of most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa alias Asif Fauji in Budgam prompted an immediate response from the Army's 15 Chinar Corps, which launched an operation and killed him late Tuesday night. Read more here.
Delhi CM calls for focus on boys' upbringing amid rising rape cases: 'Women safety their duty too'
Deep Dive
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said ensuring women’s safety cannot be reduced to imposing restrictions on girls and called for greater focus on the behaviour and upbringing of boys, while stressing the responsibility of police, civic agencies and courts to make the capital safer. Read more here.
ICC rewards Virat Kohli after 55th ODI century as Shubman Gill’s crown in danger; England batter jumps 333 places
Shubman Gill held on to his position as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter, but the India captain is being given a run for his money by former skipper Virat Kohli, who continues to pile on the runs. Fresh off his 55th ODI century, which saw him produce a record-breaking innings for India in the series opener against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli was rewarded by the ICC, climbing to second in the rankings, moving ahead of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. Read more here.
Irumudi tops global non-English movies chart on Netflix; Modha Rathiri comes 2nd
Shiva Nirvana's Telugu film Irumudi and Raja Karuppasamy's Tamil film Modha Rathiri both released in theatres on August 21 and saw success. After a clash in theatres, the films starring Ravi Teja and Rishikanth as the respective leads also clashed on OTT when they both released on Netflix on September 18. The films have now topped the platform's global charts for non-English movies, with Irumudi leading. Read more here.
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