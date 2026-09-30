Cuttack hospital psychiatric patient dies after alleged assault by security guards

A man admitted to the psychiatry department of state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack died early Wednesday after he was allegedly assaulted and restrained by hospital security personnel, prompting a police investigation. The man, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday for treatment, died at around 4:30 am on Wednesday,

The man, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday for treatment, died at around 4:30 am on Wednesday, following which his wife lodged a complaint at the Mangalabag police station alleging that Das was assaulted by security personnel on the hospital premises.

His family said he had become alcoholic a year ago and had at times behaved erratically, prompting them to take him to the psychiatry department two days ago on the advice of neighbours. “He was beaten after he insisted on leaving the hospital late on Tuesday night. He was beaten with plastic pipes. There was not a single part of his body that was spared,” the man’s wife said.

The wife said that he was asleep for much of Tuesday evening and did not create any trouble until around 9 pm, when he insisted on returning home. “He said he would leave and nobody could stop him. But the security guard said he can’t leave and then four-five persons started assaulting him,” she said.

The family further alleged that Das was tied to the bed with chains and rope and was given an injection after the assault.

The deceased’s mother alleged that he had injuries on his ears, thighs, back and both hands and that hospital personnel did not allow him to leave the ward after the beating.

Cuttack’s assistant commissioner of police (zone-II), Girija Shankar Chakraborty, said, “We will conduct the inquest in the presence of the scientific team and the executive magistrate. After that, a team of doctors will conduct the postmortem examination.”

“We would examine the post-mortem findings and records relating to the hospital admission and treatment before deciding on further action. All procedures, including videography and the inquest, will be conducted in the presence of a team of doctors and the family members,” Chakraborty said, adding that police had taken possession of CCTV footage from the area.

The superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital said there was no justification for assaulting anyone inside a medical institution and assured police that the hospital would cooperate with the investigation.