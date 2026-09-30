Cuttack hospital psychiatric patient dies after alleged assault by security guards
The man, who was admitted to state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment, died assaulted by security personnel on the hospital premises.
A man admitted to the psychiatry department of state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack died early Wednesday after he was allegedly assaulted and restrained by hospital security personnel, prompting a police investigation.
The man, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday for treatment, died at around 4:30 am on Wednesday, following which his wife lodged a complaint at the Mangalabag police station alleging that Das was assaulted by security personnel on the hospital premises.
His family said he had become alcoholic a year ago and had at times behaved erratically, prompting them to take him to the psychiatry department two days ago on the advice of neighbours. “He was beaten after he insisted on leaving the hospital late on Tuesday night. He was beaten with plastic pipes. There was not a single part of his body that was spared,” the man’s wife said.
The wife said that he was asleep for much of Tuesday evening and did not create any trouble until around 9 pm, when he insisted on returning home. “He said he would leave and nobody could stop him. But the security guard said he can’t leave and then four-five persons started assaulting him,” she said.
The family further alleged that Das was tied to the bed with chains and rope and was given an injection after the assault.
The deceased’s mother alleged that he had injuries on his ears, thighs, back and both hands and that hospital personnel did not allow him to leave the ward after the beating.
Cuttack’s assistant commissioner of police (zone-II), Girija Shankar Chakraborty, said, “We will conduct the inquest in the presence of the scientific team and the executive magistrate. After that, a team of doctors will conduct the postmortem examination.”
“We would examine the post-mortem findings and records relating to the hospital admission and treatment before deciding on further action. All procedures, including videography and the inquest, will be conducted in the presence of a team of doctors and the family members,” Chakraborty said, adding that police had taken possession of CCTV footage from the area.
The superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital said there was no justification for assaulting anyone inside a medical institution and assured police that the hospital would cooperate with the investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More