India vs West Indies Live score 2nd ODI: Hosts eye series win; Kohli, Rohit and bowlers in spotlight
India vs West Indies Live score 2nd ODI: Follow latest updates from the second game of the three-match series between India and the West Indies in Guwahati.
India vs West Indies Live score 2nd ODI: Almost 2,500 km separate Thiruvananthapuram from Guwahati, and India have made the long journey from the far south to the north-east with a chance to seal the series in the second game. Virat Kohli will look to pick up from where he left off after his unbeaten 139 powered India to an eight-wicket win in the opener. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will be looking to turn his start into something substantial, but it is the bowlers who will attract the greater focus after lacking bite in the first game....Read More
India's chance to win series
India come into this game on the back of a massive 7-wicket win in the first ODI of the series. If Shubman Gill's en manage to beat the men from the Carribbean in the 2nd ODI, then they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead, and thus win the series with a match to spare.
Rain threat looms large
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome from the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, as India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. Follow here for the live score and coverage of the game.