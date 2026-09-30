India vs West Indies Live score 2nd ODI: Hosts eye series win; Kohli, Rohit and bowlers in spotlight

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India lead the three-match series 1-0

India vs West Indies Live score 2nd ODI: Almost 2,500 km separate Thiruvananthapuram from Guwahati, and India have made the long journey from the far south to the north-east with a chance to seal the series in the second game. Virat Kohli will look to pick up from where he left off after his unbeaten 139 powered India to an eight-wicket win in the opener. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will be looking to turn his start into something substantial, but it is the bowlers who will attract the greater focus after lacking bite in the first game.

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