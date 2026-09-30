Ravi Teja's Irumudi tops global non-English movies chart on Netflix; Rishikanth's Modha Rathiri comes 2nd
The Telugu film Irumudi and the Tamil film Modha Rathiri were recently released on Netflix after successful theatrical runs. Know all about them.
Shiva Nirvana's Telugu film Irumudi and Raja Karuppasamy's Tamil film Modha Rathiri both released in theatres on August 21 and saw success. After a clash in theatres, the films starring Ravi Teja and Rishikanth as the respective leads also clashed on OTT when they both released on Netflix on September 18. The films have now topped the platform's global charts for non-English movies, with Irumudi leading.
Irumudi, Modha Rathiri top Netflix global chart
From September 21-27, Irumudi and Modha Rathiri took the top spots in the top-10 non-English movies list on Netflix. Both have now had two weeks in the top-10, with Irumudi bringing in 34 lakh views and 81 lakh viewing hours. Modha Rathiri came second with 29 lakh views and 69 lakh viewing hours.
Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons, and Hindi films Lust Stories 3, Baby Do Die Do, and Gandhari also feature on the list at the fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth positions, respectively. Facing El Chapo, The Secret Woman, The Ultimate Duo, and General Mayhem: The Killing of Brigadier J take up the rest of the spots.
In the week before that, Vishwanath & Sons was in the top spot with 58 lakh views and over 1.54 crore viewing hours. Irumudi was in the third spot, with Modha Rathiri in the seventh spot.
About Ravi Teja's Irumudi
Irumudi is directed by Shiva Nirvana, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Nakshathra in lead roles. It tells the story of an alcoholic father who gives up his vices to take up Ayyappa deeksha. But during this vow of peace, he finds out something untoward is happening in the village. The film explores the subject of child abuse. Made on a modest budget, the film grossed ₹244.97 crore worldwide and received positive reviews. Irumudi is Ravi's first hit after six back-to-back disasters since Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya.
About Rishikanth's Modha Rathiri
Modha Rathiri is directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy and also produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It marks Rishikanth's debut as a lead actor and also stars Anishma Anilkumar, Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal. It tells the story of a couple who are brought together by an unusual wedding. The two strangers now have to navigate a wild night packed with surprises, lies and chaos that could change their lives forever. The film grossed only ₹8.67 crore worldwide despite receiving good reviews. Rishikanth's Dorothy is currently running in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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