Shiva Rajkumar was in ‘tears’ after watching Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons: ‘I couldn't sleep’
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, who will soon star in Jailer 2, spoke about Venky Atluri's Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer while promoting his upcoming film.
Venky Atluri’s Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath & Sons was released in theatres in August and grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, who will soon star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, spoke about the film recently at a press conference. Stating that he was in ‘tears’ after watching the film, he also claimed that it reminded him of his parents, Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma.
Shiva Rajkumar moved by Vishwanath & Sons
Shiva was promoting his upcoming film Bail, which will be released on October 2, when he spoke about Vishwanath & Sons. He said the film left an emotional impact on him even after it ended, reminding him of his parents and family. “I watched Vishwanath & Sons recently. When I saw the film, I couldn’t sleep for an hour,” he said, adding, “It reminded me of my parents and my family. I was lying there, thinking about it, and I was in tears. I think some emotions... I also wish to do a film like that someday.”
Shiva Rajkumar’s family
Shiva’s father is the Kannada legend, Rajkumar. He married Parvathamma in his early twenties, and she was only in her early teens, in an arranged marriage. They had five children: Shiva, Raghavendra, Puneeth, Lakshmi and Poornima. They lived a modest existence in a large joint family after marriage till the couple and their kids moved from Madras to Bengaluru, when Rajkumar began getting film offers. Shiva is married to Geeta, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sarekoppa Bangarappa. They have two daughters, Niveditha and Nirupama. Shiva’s youngest brother, Puneet, also an actor, died in 2021 at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons tells the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic pistol shooter and industrialist, played by Suriya. When his son has a medical emergency, he seeks the help of the surrogate mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as a meeting of convenience soon turns into love for Maddy, even as Sanjay hesitates due to the large age gap between them. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon play key roles in the film as Sanjay’s mother and stepmother, Nirmala Devi and Anjali. The film received mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix.
Apart from Bail and his cameo in Jailer 2, Shiva will soon star in Picasso in Tamil, Gummadi Narsaiah in Telugu, and Dad and 666 Operation Dream Theatre in Kannada. He also has a documentary titled Survivor - A Superstar Documentary about his brush with cancer lined up. He starred in the Telugu film Peddi this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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