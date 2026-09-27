In Aman, Rahul Roye depicts trans pregnancy: ‘Wanted to examine how limited our definition of gender are’ | Interview

Taking Aman to TIFF was a dream in itself. To finally sit in that theatre in Toronto, watch it with an audience and feel that kind of response was something we could never have imagined when we started making the film. It felt special and incredibly special.

The premiere was honestly quite overwhelming in the best possible way. We had audience travelling from New York just to watch our short, and after the screening, people came up to us, hugged us and cried. We cried with them. To see something we had carried so privately for four years touch people so deeply was incredibly moving.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times after the world premiere, Rahul spoke about the premiere, why telling this story felt urgent in the backdrop of the 2026 amendment to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act and more.

In the short film Aman, a trans man discovers on the eve of his gender-affirming surgery that he is pregnant. It is a film that instantly asks the viewer to stay patient, to consider… in place of immediate conclusions and labels. Filmmaker Rahul Roye explores the gendered concepts of pregnancy and self-identity in place with this film, which just had its world premiere in the Short Cuts competition at the Toronto International Film Festival .

Tell us a little about the origin of the story. Were there any reference points for you as a filmmaker when you were writing it? Being gender queer, I could never really fit myself into the pre-existing algorithm of the colonial, heteronormative gender binary. Aman really began from that discomfort, and eventually, from finding comfort within it.

Pregnancy is perhaps one of the most gendered experiences, and it is also deeply politicised and controlled. I wanted to place a trans man right at its epicentre and use that experience to examine how limited, fragile and constructed our definitions of gender really are.

And at a time when trans lives are being legislated against and pushed further into political erasure across the world, making this film felt extremely urgent. Aman came from that urgency, but also from a very personal need to ask these questions through a human story.

Talk me through about casting Kabir Maan, Who is acting for the first time in the film. How did that collaboration take place? It was non-negotiable for us to cast trans actors for the trans characters. They bring a lived knowledge and authenticity that is very difficult to recreate otherwise. We had been auditioning for Aman and Sirat for almost a year, but nothing felt right. There were also very few trans actors represented by mainstream casting agencies, so the pool we were able to access through the usual casting process was quite limited.

Around that time, my earlier film A Lullaby for Yellow Roses was playing at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, where I watched I Am Sirat by Deepa Mehta. I instantly knew I wanted to approach Sirat. I reached out to her, she very kindly agreed to audition, and it just felt perfect. Then she recommended Kabir for the role of Aman, and when we met him, we knew he was the one.