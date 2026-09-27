Turkish actors Emin Günenç, İlsu Demirci reveal the one Bollywood star they both love: Aamir Khan | Interview

Turkish drama Arafta : Bound by Fate has built a global following, with India emerging as one of its biggest audiences. Its lead stars Emin Günenç and İlsu Demirci have also become familiar faces among Indian viewers. The actors recently spoke to Hindustan Times in their first joint interview in India, discussing the show's growing popularity in India, the love they have received from fans, their plans to visit the country and their familiarity with Indian cinema. And when Bollywood came up, both actors had the same name on their minds: Aamir Khan.

Arafta stars talk about their Indian fans Arafta has found a strong audience globally but also in India, with viewers following the Turkish drama on YouTube and streaming platform Prime Video's MX Player. Its growing reach has also introduced its lead stars, Emin and İlsu, to fans far beyond Turkey.

The response from India has been especially meaningful for the actors. Emin and İlsu admitted that they are not very familiar with the wider Indian entertainment industry, but there was one Bollywood star they both knew well. When asked about Indian cinema, both immediately mentioned Aamir Khan, recalling his films from when they were younger. Aamir's movies have long travelled beyond India, earning audiences in countries including China, South Korea and Turkey.

Emin said, “Honestly, Ilsu and I are both very curious about India. We receive so many incredible messages from Indian fans—I even heard that I made it onto the main television news there! If we ever receive an invitation, we would absolutely love to visit India and meet everyone. As for Indian cinema, the one actor I know and whose films I’ve watched is Aamir Khan.”

İlsu shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I'm the same—I only really know Aamir Khan from watching his movies when I was younger. While I don’t actively follow any Indian series right now, I am very curious about the country. We know we have a massive fanbase there, and I would love to go see it all in person one day.”