The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Nani gets his highest-grossing film with ₹136 crore haul
The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Srikanth Odela's Nani-starrer opened to lukewarm reviews but has held steady since its release.
The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 3: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film that opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and the audiences alike has since found its footing at the box office after showing a dip. Apart from being Nani’s biggest opener, The Paradise is also now the actor’s highest-grossing film in just three days.
The Paradise worldwide box office
The makers of The Paradise announced on Sunday that the film has grossed ₹136 crore worldwide in three days of its release. “It is JADAL ZAMANA at the box office. #TheParadise collects 136 CRORES+ GROSS WORLDWIDE in 3 days,” they wrote, posting a picture of Nani holding a gun and standing in a junkyard.
Trade sources, however, state that the film has collected ₹119 crore worldwide in three days of its release. Trade website Sacnilk also reported that The Paradise brought in ₹76.40 crore net domestic collection and ₹119.50 crore worldwide in three days. After showing an over 50% dip on Friday, it showed a 2.3% growth on Saturday and remained steady.
Deep Dive
Nonetheless, this makes The Paradise Nani’s highest-grossing film. It beats the lifetime collections of Sailesh Kolanu’s 2025 film HIT: The Third Case, which brought in ₹119.48 crore, and Odela’s debut 2023 film Dasara, which had collected ₹118.50 crore.
The Paradise has surpassed lifetime collections of films such as Bobby’s Daaku Maharaaj, which grossed ₹126.11 crore worldwide, and will soon surpass Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna-starrer Kuberaa, which grossed ₹138.10 crore worldwide.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal. Set in the 1980s in the fictional Paradise, it tells the story of a tribe named Savaari who fight for legal recognition from the government. Jadal, who initially goes against his mother Sammakka’s cause, soon joins her in the fight.
Nani initially acknowledged the trolls and lukewarm reviews the film received in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.” He has since celebrated its box office success with the film’s team and attended a special screening for Rapido drivers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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