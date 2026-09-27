Bigg Boss Marathi's Divya Shinde accused of assault, extortion in Pune

Bigg Boss Marathi fame and social media influencer Divya Shinde and several others were booked by Pune Police after a 65-year-old retired government doctor alleged he was assaulted at his residence and threatened over a ₹5 lakh demand, according to a report by The Indian Express. According to the FIR, Divya Shinde and others allegedly visited Gaikwad's residence in Pune's Mohammadwadi area on September 17 and demanded the money. (Instagram/@sarkar__611)

The case was registered following a complaint by retired medical officer Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad at the Kalepadal police station in Pune. According to the FIR, the allegations include extortion, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

Gaikwad is associated with the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the Kala Avishkar Mahotsav at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune from September 1 to 3.

According to the complaint, Shinde attended the event despite allegedly not being invited and later claimed that her presence had helped promote the programme. The complainant alleged that she subsequently demanded ₹5 lakh from him.

The complaint further alleged that around ₹50,000 was transferred to Shinde through Google Pay, while the demand for the remaining amount continued.

According to the FIR, Shinde, Anna Dhamdhere and others allegedly visited Gaikwad's residence in Pune's Mohammadwadi area on September 17 and demanded the money. The complaint also alleged that Dhamdhere threatened Gaikwad on September 23.

At around 8.30 pm on September 24, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Gaikwad's residence at Nyati Highlands and demanded ₹5 lakh.

The complaint alleged that Gaikwad was then assaulted with a wooden stick, belt and metal utensil. The accused also allegedly vandalised items inside the house and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money. His son was also allegedly threatened, according to the complaint.

Gaikwad was subsequently taken for medical treatment and was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the residential complex as part of their investigation, according to the report.

Who is Divya Shinde? Divya Shinde is a social media influencer known by the name “Sarkar” and gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 earlier this year.

Shinde was removed from the reality show in February following a controversy over statements that were reported as threats against fellow contestants.

Before entering the reality show, Shinde was known for her social media presence and participation in student and social campaigns. She was also seen participating in protests organised by the satirical student-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has campaigned on issues related to education and student rights. Her appearance on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 brought her wider public attention.

Police said they are examining the allegations and that CCTV footage from the residential complex will also be reviewed.