Shiva Rajkumar almost quit Ram Charan's Peddi due to his cancer diagnosis and US treatment: ‘They waited for me’

The Kannada star reveals that he almost backed out of the project, but the film’s team agreed to wait for him. “But they waited for me. I thought, shall we cancel? But Buchi Babu said, no, we want you. It’s so sweet of them, and they waited for me for a long time. I’m very thankful to you, sir, so beautiful it is. Wonderful journey,” said Shiva.

At the Chennai event for Peddi , Shiva revealed that he was approached to star in the film before his 2024 cancer diagnosis. He said, “They just wanted to do the film with me, and when Buchi Babu narrated it to me, I liked the subject. I spoke to Ram Charan also that day. And afterwards, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US.”

Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi boasts of a stellar cast, including Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar . At the film’s promotions in Chennai ahead of its June 4 release, the actor revealed that he had almost quit the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer over his cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. But he says that the film’s team patiently waited for him.

At the event, Ram was also all praise for Shiva, revealing that he watched Jailer multiple times just for his cameo. “Whenever Shivanna comes on screen, it’s like a blaze. I have seen Jailer so many times just for his character. When you go in the car, and that slow-mo shot with the cigarette, it’s an iconic person…iconic performance. His eyes speak so much volume of expression,” he said.

Shiva Rajkumar’s cancer diagnosis and treatment In December 2024, Shiva went to a Miami-based hospital in the US to have his cancerous bladder removed. An artificial bladder was created using his intestine. In January 2025, the actor admitted that even before his diagnosis, he had been fearful, but the unwavering support from his fans, family, and medical team had given him the strength to battle through.

Shiva only spoke about the full extent of his health scare in February 2025 on the Masth Magaa podcast. He also spoke about shooting for his Kannada film 45 while going through it, saying, “I was a little worried because I knew chemotherapy causes hair loss. I was cleared by the doctor but was asked not to exert myself too much. I used to finish chemo and go for the shoot; it made me very tired. I don’t want to reveal what it is (I did), but when you see the climax of 45, you’ll be shocked at how I did it. My character demanded gentleness of me instead of anger.”

Peddi is his first release after 45, and he will also be seen in Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth.