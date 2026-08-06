Ted Lasso season 4 review: Jason Sudeikis' everyman hero still wins your heart, but now fights a villain called formula

Ted Lasso ( Jason Sudeikis ) is living a quiet life in the US with his family, when Rebecca Walton (Hannah Waddingham), his former boss, coaxes him to return to London and take up the coaching job for the women’s team at AFC Richmond. Lasso reunites with his trusted assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) but must also contend with the reclusive and silent women’s coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds). But more importantly, he must find a way to break through to the women’s team when even entering the locker room unannounced is something he can no longer do.

Everyone’s favourite football coach is back. Ted Lasso has been forced to return from the US to the UK to coach the AFC Richmond women’s team. And it is here that Lasso, the character, mirrors Lasso the show, which Apple TV had to bring back for a fourth season despite neatly wrapping up the character’s arc in the season 3 finale. Season 4 was a risky proposition and it starts shakily, but to the relief of anyone who has liked this heartwarming show, it gets back on track, even if it carries the hint of a predictable formula in its narrative now.

Ted Lasso had no business getting 3 seasons. It was created out of a joke character, a caricature for comic relief. Yet, over the years, the show - and the character - kept evolving, while maintaining its identity. What has worked for Ted Lasso is this unique ability to be relatable and grounded while featuring characters and situations that range from batshit crazy to mildly zany. This show does not deal in normal. In this age of streaming demands and commercial pressures, it is a challenge to maintain that innocent irreverence.

The creeping predictability in season 4 In season 4, the show manages to keep that tone alive. A typical way American sitcoms degrade over the seasons is that their characters become caricatures of themselves, as writers accentuate the absurdities and downplay the humanity. But despite already being a caricature, Ted Lasso avoids this curse. The characters remain human. Their motivation, conflicts, and hurdles are all very real-world. Just that they deal with it in their unusually quirky manner.

However, a sameness and predictability do creep into season 4. The existing characters retain their nature and that balance of humanity and quirkiness, but it seems the creators went a bit overboard with the eccentricities of the new additions. Many of the new characters seem to have that added zaniness as they try to fit into this world, as if the writers want them to fit the tropes of lovable idiots. The same goes for certain plotlines in the season, which feel too laboured and manufactured, lacking the real-world spontaneity of the first three seasons.