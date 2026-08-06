Kushal Tandon asks Ektaa Kapoor $1 million for Lock Upp x Alliance crossover: ‘Sending bill with GST’
After Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi spoke about Alliance contestant Kushal Tandon on Lock Upp, here's how he reacted.
The Netflix show Lock Upp and the Prime Video show Alliance kicked off around the same time and had their grand finales on Wednesday and Thursday. Shreya Kalra and Mini Mathur won their respective shows. However, both shows had a crossover, thanks to Kushal Tandon. The TV actor billed Ektaa Kapoor $1 million for his indirect contribution to her show.
Kushal Tandon asks Ektaa Kapoor $1 million
Kushal took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of Shreya Kalra and his ex-girlfriend Shivangi Joshi talking about him on Lock Upp. Posting it, he wrote, “@ektarkapoor ma'am sending you crossover billing amount with GST.” Taking it in stride, Ektaa re-posted it, writing, “Ok 'dm' me d amt.” Kushal joked that he deserved $1 million for his contribution, writing, “One million dollers easy.”
The video Kushal had re-posted sees Shreya and Shivangi discussing something Shilpa Shinde had said about the latter’s former relationships. Shreya explains that she stopped Shilpa as soon as she brought up Shivangi’s personal life. Shivangi covers her mouth and asks her if it’s about Kushal, only for her co-contestant to ask her to mind the cameras. They soon get into another argument and move on.
What happened on Lock Upp x Alliance
On an episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya claimed that Kushal flirted with her in the DM’s. She said, “He DM’d me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn’t know about it. He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped.” She also stated that Shivangi later asked her about it on set, and Shreya showed her chats to prove she had never flirted with Kushal.
Later on, in an episode of Alliance, Kashish Kapoor confronted Kushal about it. First, he asked, “Who is Shreya? First of all.” When reminded that she did a cameo on his show, he said, “Shreya Kalra? We were shooting a promo for our show (Barsaatein – Mausam Pyar Ka), and Shreya was promised it would feature me. But it turned out to be just a passing shot of hers.”
He then claimed that Shreya messaged him first, with Kashish challenging that claim. Kushal added, “She texted me first, of course. I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego to DM girls myself. I only DM firangs (foreigners). Baatein to meri bohot hoti hain, aur hoti rehni chahiye. (I talk to them a lot, and I should keep doing it).”
Kushal also claimed that Shreya had agreed to shoot the promo only to work with him. Kushal and Shivangi were co-stars on Barsaatein. They dated from mid-2023 to early 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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