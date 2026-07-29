Vikas Gupta calls Shilpa Shinde ‘badtameez’ for discussing Shivangi Joshi's personal life, fat shaming Ram Kapoor
The Bigg Boss feud spiraled its way to Lock Upp as Vikas Gupta entered the show to blast Shilpa Shinde for her performance.
Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 will remember the feud between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in that season. Shilpa ended up winning the reality show, but it seems like the feud is still deep. In Lock Upp, Shilpa woke up to a shocking surprise when it was revealed that Vikas was called in for her during the latest task owing to the finale week. Vikas did not have anything good to say to Shilpa.
What Vikas told Shilpa
Vikas spoke with everyone and complimented them and when it came to Shilpa he said that she does not deserve to be called Shilpa Ji because of seniority even. He added, “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske [Shivangi] ke baare mei? Matlab itni badtameezi? Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main (Do you realise how disgusting it looks? You spoke such horrible things about her and called Ram Kapoor fat)? It was not making fun. You are a person like this and you spread negativity everywhere. No one can change you. Not Shilpa ji only Shilpa.”
“Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi (You were discussing someone's personal life and virginity on National Television? You have no shame)?” he asked. Vikas also picked Shreya Kalra for supporting Shilpa in that conversation.
Shilpa had earlier defended herself by saying she had heard the rumours on Instagram. She added, “Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le (I'm simply stating the truth about what happened outside. People can take it however they want).” Later in the episode, Shilpa was put at risk after Vikas helped Akanksha Chamola pick the secure card.
What was Shilpa's comment on Shivangi?
A few days ago, while talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa claimed that Shivangi has had multiple affairs and further added that she has had an affair with every co-star she has ever worked with. She even brought up Shivangi and Kushal Tandon's relationship, calling out the age difference between them.
During the Judgement Day episode last week, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also warned Shilpa Shinde against spreading rumours about Shivangi or bringing outside information into Lock Upp. The show is available to stream on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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