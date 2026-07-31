Ram Kapoor raises his voice at Farah Khan, ‘disrespects’ her on Lock Upp; angry internet says ‘he has no manners’

In the latest episode, the inmates' supporters had to help them win a task and save them from the upcoming elimination. During the task, Ram Kapoor asked his wife, Gautami Kapoor, not to target Akanksha Choudhary. After he repeatedly made the request, Farah scolded him and said, "toh ek kaam karna trophy uske de de abhi. Why didn't you say the same thing for Shilpa then? When everyone ganged up on her?"

Television actor Ram Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for his remarks and behaviour on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In the recent episode, the actor was seen raising his voice at host Farah Khan , which did not sit well with the audience. Several viewers took to social media to criticise Ram for allegedly "disrespecting" the host.

Ram responded by raising his voice and said, "Because Shilpa is my enemy, she is not. I am owning my truth." Farah appeared miffed by his tone and his response.

The clip surfaced online, with several viewers calling out Ram for allegedly disrespecting Farah. One comment read, "Even I felt bad.. but Farah didn't let tht show on her face.. respect the host.. or don’t sign up…And Ram came out and went on to do the same with Pam." Another commented, "Ram was shouting so rudely at her no basic manners or politeness towards the host.. She should have punished him for that. She is doing a great job as a host and jailer.. Also hats off to her patience as that man was acting so vile."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Farah is too good for this show. I absolutely hated Ram for raising his voice at Farah. Farah showed him who she is by being calm. He won't raise his voice against Salman."

Another comment read, "It doesn't matter if he's known Farah Khan for so long or even Ritesh for so long at the end of the day, he's a contestant and she's a host. He cannot talk to her like that." Another wrote, "dude i was taken aback by that. Farah should have yelled back at him!!!"

This is not the first time Ram has been involved in a heated exchange with the show's hosts. Earlier in the first week, the actor had reportedly got angry with the makers and refused to follow Riteish Deshmukh's instructions until he was given water.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa update The show is now set to conclude next week, with one of the remaining inmates emerging as the winner. This week, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi were saved from elimination and have secured their places in the finale week.

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Choudhary will have to fight for their place in the sixth week. The winner of the show will take home a prize of ₹1 crore. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is available to watch on Netflix.