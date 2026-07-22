Alliance vs Lock Upp Season 2: Why Kunal Kemmu's show is outplaying Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's ‘Bigg Boss-lite’

Ironically, while Lock Upp claims to show the "reality" of television stars, it often feels trapped in a cycle of repetitive arguments instead of evolving gameplay. Alliance got better with time. Lock Upp peaked too soon. Alliance had a slow start. The initial episodes largely revolved around contestants playing in groups, making the show feel slightly repetitive. However, once wildcard contestants began entering the game, the dynamics transformed completely. Every week introduced new power equations, fresh rivalries and unexpected alliances, making each episode more engaging than the last.

Lock Upp, on the other hand, leans heavily into conflict. From contestants fighting over food and beds to personal attacks, character assassination, bullying and below-the-belt remarks, much of the show's drama comes from confrontation rather than competition. The latest twist, where the losing team has to cook its own food, only strengthens comparisons with Bigg Boss, where kitchen politics has long been a staple.

At its core, Alliance is a strategy-driven reality show. Every decision matters, every alliance is temporary, and every contestant is forced to think several steps ahead. The drama exists, but it emerges naturally from betrayals, shifting loyalties and power struggles.

That's where the biggest difference between Prime Video's Alliance and Lock Upp Season 2 lies. While both are reality shows built on survival and competition, they couldn't be more different in execution. One thrives on unpredictability and gameplay, while the other increasingly relies on familiar drama that feels all too reminiscent of Bigg Boss.

Reality television has evolved far beyond contestants simply living under one roof. Today's audience no longer tunes in only for screaming matches, kitchen politics or endless arguments over food. They want strategy, shifting loyalties, and betrayals no one sees coming, and contestants who earn their place in the game rather than dominate by sheer volume.

One of the biggest strengths of Alliance has been its wildcard contestants. Every new entrant has arrived with a purpose, whether it's creating fresh alliances, shifting power, challenging dominant players or introducing new strategies. With the exception of Vriddhi, almost every wildcard has contributed meaningfully to the game instead of merely increasing the headcount.

Lock Upp had the opposite trajectory. It opened strongly with explosive confrontations and high-energy drama but gradually became stagnant. The fights remain the same, the rivalries barely evolve and the lack of major twists has made the game increasingly predictable.

The biggest example is Aly Goni's entry. Until then, Kushal Tandon appeared to be controlling almost every move inside the house. Contestants either played under his influence or were afraid to challenge him. Aly's arrival completely disrupted that balance. By openly calling out Kushal's gameplay, he encouraged others to step out of his shadow and play independently. Suddenly, the strongest player no longer looked invincible.

The beauty of Alliance is that no contestant stays on top forever. Every week has the potential to change the hierarchy.

In contrast, Lock Upp's casting seems heavily focused on "kaleshi" personalities. Contestants such as Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde frequently engage in deliberate confrontations, while Ram Kapoor often inserts himself into every conversation with unsolicited opinions, slowing the pace of the show. Even the wildcard contestants have failed to significantly alter the game's direction, making their entries feel less impactful.

The unpredictability factor This is where Alliance truly separates itself. You genuinely never know who will betray whom. Sometimes contestants are backstabbed by members of their own alliance. Every player contributes something to the game, meaning the narrative shifts constantly from one contestant to another. One week revolves around Kushal Tandon's strategic dominance. The next week, Aly Goni changes the balance of power. Another week may belong to someone completely unexpected. The show keeps rewarding those willing to adapt.

Lock Upp, meanwhile, has become far easier to predict. The audience already knows there will be arguments over food, that the same rival groups will clash and that contestants are unlikely to break existing equations. When viewers can accurately predict almost every move, the excitement naturally fades.

Hosting: Kunal Kemmu is the biggest surprise Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh entered Lock Upp with audience having high expectations from them. Riteish has remained a dependable presence, but Farah, despite excelling on Bigg Boss, hasn't had the same impact here. More importantly, the hosts don't command the authority Kangana Ranaut brought during Season 1.

Moments that demanded strong intervention have often received little more than warnings. When Shilpa crossed the line by character-assassinating Shivangi, a much stronger response was expected. Instead, the feedback felt restrained. The weekly guidance has also begun resembling Bigg Boss, making the show lose some of its own identity.

Kunal Kemmu, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Alliance's biggest strengths. Despite established names like Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Mini Mathur and Seema Sajdeh as participants, he has remained consistently unbiased. His firm criticism of Kushal over his aggressive behaviour towards Vanshaj Singh and Nikhil Chinappa established that popularity outside the show doesn't guarantee special treatment inside it.

Comparisons with Salman Khan are inevitable because both command reality shows through authority and wit. Yet where Salman has often faced criticism for favouring certain contestants, Kunal has largely stayed away from doing that. He balances humour, authority and accountability without overshadowing the contestants or appearing partial.

The final verdict Both Alliance and Lock Upp Season 2 offer reality television, but they represent two very different philosophies.

Lock Upp still has entertaining moments, but it increasingly feels like another version of Bigg Boss, a show driven by food fights, loud confrontations, repetitive rivalries, contestants complaining about screen time, accusations of people "acting" for the cameras and endless shouting matches where everyone tries to outdo each other for attention. The gameplay often takes a backseat to manufactured chaos.

Alliance, in contrast, proves that reality television doesn't have to rely solely on noise. It delivers the perfect balance of drama and strategy, where relationships evolve constantly, power shifts overnight, and every wildcard has the potential to rewrite the game. More importantly, no contestant is bigger than the format.

At a time when many reality shows are following the same tried-and-tested formula, Alliance feels refreshingly different. By prioritising gameplay over gimmicks, unpredictability over repetition, and strategy over spectacle, it is quietly showing that viewers are just as invested in smart competition as in drama.