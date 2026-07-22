Lock Upp season 2: Why Apoorva Mukhija told Shreya Kalra ‘sorry bolo’? All about the ‘kalesh’ between them

While Shreya got the tag of 'kaleshi' in Lock Upp, it seems like Apoorva is here to take the tag from her. As soon as Farah Khan introduced Rebel Kid as the new inmate, contestants looked happy and shocked at the same time. As she entered, Apoorva looked at Shreya and said, “Sorry bolo (Apologise).” She not only asked her to apologise but also mocked her; in the second week, Shreya refused to give food to some of her rivals who refused to apologise to her.

Lock Upp has crossed the halfway mark, and the competition is getting more intense with each passing day. The latest contestant to enter the reality show is content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid. Known for her outspoken personality and viral storytime videos, Apoorva wasted no time in shaking up the house. Moments after her entry, she took a dig at Shreya Kalra and even demanded an apology from her. Wondering what sparked the confrontation? Their feud goes back much further than Lock Upp.

Many of you might not be aware that this is not the first time that Apoorva and Shreya are participating together in a show. Before this, last year, Apoorva and Shreya participated in Netflix's Squid Game Creator's edition. The two were in the same team, and later Shreya emerged as the winner. However, after the show, Shreya appeared on Uorfi Javed's podcast, where she expressed her disappointment in Apoorva's performance throughout the show.

Shreya said, "I'm very angry with Rebel. If a show has invited you, it's because they expect you to contribute content. Here, she wasn't performing in the tasks; she didn't even want to play the game properly, and she was in my team. That really frustrated me. If I'm going somewhere, even if I know I'm not going to win, I'll still give it my best. But she wasn't even willing to participate in the tasks."

She further accused Apoorva of being arrogant and said, "She wasn't even able to do it. We lost that round because of her. Then why have you come here? If you've come, then give content; that's your USP. I felt I had always been nice to her. But her vibe was really off. It seemed like she felt she'd already achieved so much that she could look down on others. That's not how it works."

Uorfi further mocked Apoorva, saying she was there to find content for storytime and that Shreya would now be a topic of her storytime. Shreya had received a lot of criticism for her remarks on Apoorva, with many calling her out for being rude while Apoorva was "always good to her, cheering for her".

Later, Apoorva took to her Instagram stories to react to Shreya's comments. She said, "Guys, I recently played Squid Game Creator's edition with Netflix, and even though my brain-to-hand-and-leg coordination is non-existent, I still think I played really well. And by really well, I mean I talked a lot, and now a lot of people are talking about me on random podcasts because they didn't like my performance, but I had a lot of fun, and I think you will have a lot of fun because I am in the video."

This week, Lock Upp has been divided into gangs, and ironically, Apoorva will be the gang leader of the gang that Shreya is in. She will be deciding how much food her gang gets and what all her gang can or cannot do. It's yet to be seen if the rivalry between Shreya and Apoorva continues or if they sort out to stir more drama together in Lock Upp.

What Apoorva Mukhija said about joining Lock Upp Speaking about entering the show, Apoorva shares, "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp. I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of, but this show has completely hooked me, along with all my friends. We pause episodes, take screenshots, make memes and dissect every contestant's journey. My entire social media feed is Lock Upp. I won't lie, I don't like Shilpa Shinde. Someone I've genuinely loved watching is Pamala Serena. She's really humanised herself on the show. That said, I'm not walking into the house to make friends or build bonds. I'm here to play the game."

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is available to watch on Netflix with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.