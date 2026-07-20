As Apoorva Mukhija Lock Upp 2 entry buzz intensifies, fans predict explosive face-off with Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra

Lock Upp Season 2 was shaken after Shilpa Shinde entered the jail as a wildcard contestant. Now, the latest promo of the show teases yet another wildcard entry into Lock Upp. The now-viral promotional clip shows a woman entering the house wearing handcuffs and being escorted by the Lock Upp team. However, her face is blurred in the promo clip. Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid might enter Lock Upp 2.

Apoorva Mukhija to enter Lock Upp 2? In the promo, introducing the wildcard contestant, Farah Khan says, "Please welcome the most disruptive gang leader. Our latest wild card."

Though the makers have not revealed the identity of the wildcard contestant, buzz on social media is strong that it is content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid.

Currently, as part of the weekly food task, the Lock Upp 2 jail is divided into two gangs, one led by Shivangi Joshi and the other by Akanksha Chamola. As the new promo introduces the wildcard contestant as the new "gang leader," fans also noticed similarities, claiming that the mystery contestant is wearing jewellery similar to Apoorva's and has the same tattoo as the influencer.

A fan wrote, "Rebel kid enters the game." Another fan wrote, "She will eat Shilpa and Shreya." One more fan wrote, “It will be Sufi vs Rebel kid.”