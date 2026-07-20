Shreya Kalra calls out Ram Kapoor for kissing her without consent on Lock Upp 2: 'My father doesn’t kiss me this much'

Lock Upp Season 2 is halfway through, and the audience has seen relationships change every minute inside the house. Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra, who were at loggerheads for most of the season, were recently seen sorting out their differences after Shreya became his controller. Shreya even won tasks and kept Ram secure in the house. However, in the latest episode, Shreya called out the veteran TV star for kissing her without her consent after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Shreya Kalra criticised Ram Kapoor for kissing her on Lock Upp 2.

Shreya questions Ram getting 'too close' to Shivangi The conversation began when Shreya and Shilpa Shinde discussed the latest task, during which Shreya pointed out how Ram Kapoor came "too close" to Shivangi Joshi's face. This led to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi's close friend, asking Ram Kapoor to give her some space. However, after correcting Ram, Harshad immediately apologised to him.

"Ram sir came too close to Shivangi's face during the task. Then Harshad asked him not to come this close to Shivangi's face. But as soon as he stepped back, Harshad started apologising to him," Shreya said.

Questioning Harshad's apology to Ram, Shreya said, “What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spat all over the place.”