Kushal Tandon's sister defends him after Shreya Kalra claims he flirted with her while dating Shivangi Joshi
Tina Tandon urges caution over assumptions regarding her brother, Kushal, amid claims by Shreya Kalra about him flirting with her while he was dating Shivangi.
In the recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Shreya Kalra claimed that actor Kushal Tandon had "cheated" on Shivangi Joshi with her. While Kushal is currently participating in Alliance and is unable to defend himself against Shreya's claims, his sister, Tina Tandon, has come out in his support, urging fans to hear his side of the story before jumping to conclusions.
Kushal Tandon's sister defends him amid cheating allegations
On Friday, Tina Tandon took to Instagram to defend her brother. She wrote, "Rumours float, but the truth stands strong. I don't usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren't true. At best, they're only one side of the story."
She added, "Since he's on the show and can't respond himself, I'd ask everyone to hold off on forming opinions until they've heard both sides. Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions." She captioned the post, "Speaking up so the truth doesn't get lost in the noise."
Her statement came after Shreya Kalra claimed that Kushal had DM'd her on social media and flirted with her while dating Shivangi after they shot a promo for their show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Shreya further claimed that Kushal and Shivangi were already involved with each other at the time, although she was initially unaware of it. She claimed that she backed off as soon as she learnt about their relationship.
Shreya also alleged that when she later met Shivangi on the show's set, the actor told her that Kushal had claimed it was Shreya who had first messaged and followed him on social media. Recalling the incident, Shreya said, "I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.' I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry."
About Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's relationship
Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi first sparked dating rumours after starring together in the television show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Although they initially kept their relationship private, Kushal later confirmed that he was in love, without revealing his partner's identity.
However, in June 2025, Kushal announced through an Instagram Story that the couple had separated several months earlier. He later deleted the post, but the news quickly went viral. Since then, both actors have largely remained private about the reasons behind their split and have focused on their respective careers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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