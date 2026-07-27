Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised complete rest for 6-8 weeks

We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate.

We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic.

Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery.

Jr NTR has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, Dragon. On Monday, the actor's team confirmed that he has sustained a shoulder injury, owing to which he has been advised complete rest for 6-8 weeks.

About his next film Dragon Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's film has been in production for a long time, and the makers finally unveiled the first glimpse and the title, Dragon, on the actor's birthday in May. Teaming up with the Salaar and KGF-fame director, the glimpse presented NTR in an action-packed avatar.

Jr NTR had shared on his X account, “Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you my dear fans for standing by me with so much love through every phase.”

He added, “Watching the response for the Dragon glimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all.”

The actor went on to give all the credit to Prashanth and added, “And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON. A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers, colleagues, friends, media and everyone for your best wishes. Much love, always.”

Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. NTR is shown, all guns blazing, taking on villain after villain single-handedly in a place reminiscent of the coal fields of Salaar and the gold mines of KGF. The influence of Neel's filmmaking and colour palette is clearly visible in the teaser.

It also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others. Dragon is set to release on June 11, 2027.

Apart from Dragon, he is also reuniting with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after 8 years. The announcement for the film was made last month. While the announcement did not reveal much, the poster hinted that the film would be about Lord Murugan/Karthikeya. The caption rubbed Tamilians the wrong way for claiming that one of their most revered Gods was ‘born in the North’. Numerous people took to social media to slam this depiction.