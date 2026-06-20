Rukmini Vasanth deepfake case: Bengaluru Cyber Police arrest three accused for creating AI-generated morphed photos

The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly creating and sharing AI-generated fake content targeting actor Rukmini Vasanth. The action comes after the actor filed a complaint over manipulated images and videos of her that were being circulated online without her permission. Indian actress Rukmini Vasanth attends the Indian National Cine Academy Awards in Mumbai on April 16, 2026. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Rukmini, one of the rising stars of Kannada cinema known for films such as Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Kantara: Chapter 1, approached authorities after discovering objectionable AI-generated visuals being shared across social media platforms. Rukmini recently became the target of AI misuse after morphed images and videos of her in a bikini began circulating online, with false claims that they were taken from a film shoot.

According to her complaint, the content was defamatory in nature and had a serious impact on her privacy and personal well-being.

Three accused arrested in the case According to an NDTV report, the three accused have been identified as Ravikumar (24) from Bagalkot district, Chandrakanth (33), a native of Shivamogga who is currently based in Bengaluru, and Ranjith (25), a resident of Bengaluru. Police have also seized three mobile phones that were allegedly used to create and circulate the AI-generated content.

The accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and have been remanded as the investigation continues. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are now working to determine if more people were involved in creating and spreading the manipulated material.

Rukmini Vasanth had earlier spoken out against the fake images Last month, Rukmini Vasanth addressed the issue publicly after AI-generated images falsely claiming to be her started circulating on social media. Sharing a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the actor firmly denied any connection to the visuals and clarified that they were completely fabricated.

"My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated," she wrote.

Describing the incident as a serious violation of her privacy, Rukmini said strict action would be taken against those responsible for creating and sharing the content. "We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images," she added.