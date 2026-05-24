Rukmini Vasanth files cybercrime complaint over her AI-generated images; raises alarm: ‘Girls will face problems’

Actor Rukmini Vasanth recently fell prey to AI when someone generated pictures and videos of her in a bikini, claiming it was from a film shoot. However, on Saturday, the actor called out the misuse of AI. Later that day, on the sidelines of an event, the actor told the press that she had filed a cybercrime complaint and hoped for a resolution. Rukmini Vasanth has spoken up against the misuse of AI after falling prey to it.

Rukmini Vasanth says many more girls will face issues with AI On Saturday evening, Rukmini attended an event at Avantra in Bengaluru to launch a saree collection. When a media personnel asked her about her AI-generated images, she first replied, “Do you have an Instagram or Twitter account? I have posted a statement there, so you can read the same.”

When she was asked if she filed a complaint, she replied, “I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don’t think it’s something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively.”

Rukmini was asked what she thinks is an apt punishment for those who generate such AI images, and she replied, “That will be decided by cybercrime. That’s really not for us to decide. Now that I am in this situation, I have raised the complaint. Now the cybercrime police will look into it.”

Rukmini Vasanth flags her AI-generated images After AI-generated images of Rukmini went viral, she released a statement on social media. It read: “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy.”

She further added, “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

Rukmini also spoke about her work at the event and said she has Toxic and Dragon lined up. Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Jr NTR.