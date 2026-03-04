Rukmini Vasanth and Ashika Ranganath support Sapthami Gowda after she slams 'deliberate zoom-ins' of female artists

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth and Divya Spandana re-posted the statement on their social media platforms. Resharing the same, actor Ashika Ranganath wrote, "Let's normalise respect - not violation. Deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles are disrespectful and unacceptable."

After Sapthami Gowda wrote a note against "deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles" of women by photographers in the film industry, Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganath and Divya Spandana extended their support. Taking to their Instagram Stories, they shared the note.

What did Sapthami say about female celebs getting clicked from behind In a strong-worded Instagram post, Sapthami called out disrespectful videos and photographs of female actors captured at public events, stating that such content violent their dignity and must not be tolerated.

"As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable. We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Sapthami condemned the "deliberate" zoom-ins on the artists. "We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalised or tolerated. We expect those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency," she added.

"We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect," she continued.

In another story, the actor urged her media friends and journalists to support female artists in the concern against "these handful who are brutal in how they capture and project the ladies." "There are journalists and media friends who have shown immense respect and with whom we have felt extremely secured with. We request them to support us against these handful who are brutal in how they capture and project the ladies," concluded her note.

Notably, this is not the first time that celebrities have come forward to call out the paparazzi culture, particularly photographers.