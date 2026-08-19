Munawar Faruqui says Abhishek Malhan targeted him since he has lost before on a show: ‘Tu thoda jal chuka hai’

Munawar Faruqui was eliminated on the very first day of The Traitors Season 2, where he revealed himself as an ‘innocent’. In the episode, he had lashed out at the contestants for targeting him for being a strong player and not because he was doubted as a ‘traitor’. Amazon Prime Video has now released the deleted scene of the full elimination speech of Munawar from the show. (Also read: Interview | Munawar Faruqui reacts to his eviction from The Traitors Season 2 on first day: ‘Bohot upset tha’) Abhishek Malhan and Munawar Faruqui did not bond well in The Traitors 2.

What Munawar said Munawar became emotional and shared, “They were not finding the traitor, but they wanted to get me out. Their insecurities have come out in public. I love trusting people! This has happened to me in life too! When I am being true and tried to say that, people could not see that.”

He named Abhishek Malhan and added, “Abhishek Malhan, ek baar tu burn ho chuka hai, kisi aur bade celebrity ke sath. Ek baar tu thoda jal chuka hai toh uske baad tu risk nahi lega (you have faced the burn in a previous show where you lost to a big celebrity. You will not take that risk again, I know).” He also called out Harman Singha for targeting him.

Abhishek had previously lost the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale to wild-card entry Elvish Yadav in 2023. He emerged as the first runner-up.