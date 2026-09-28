Ramayana BTS: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi recalls being ‘awestruck’ seeing him on set
The makers have released the BTS of the making of Ramayana, featuring Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. On the actor's 44th birthday on Monday, the makers have dropped a special BTS video of the making of the film, which showed his casting in the role, and delved into his transformation. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
BTS of Ramayana
In the video, director Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the importance of choosing the right actor for a film like Ramayana, given the faith and emotional connection people have with the epic. Ranbir also talks about playing Lord Rama, saying that he sees the role as a responsibility rather than just another character in a film. “It is not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai, role exciting hai… ye ek jimmedari hai,” he said.
Sai Pallavi recalled how she imagined the image of Lord Rama from her childhood, and said, “He is a very slender Rama and his head is a little tilted… and there's a bow this way. There's a small and petite Sita. That is the image I remember from my childhood. Now suddenly I could see that Rama that I saw in my childhood and I was awestruck.”
The makers have also shared a look at the film’s action preparation. International action director Terry Notary has trained Ranbir for the film’s action sequences, while stunt professionals from across the world have been brought on board for the project.
Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together Indian and international talent for the film, which aims to present the epic on a large scale while retaining its cultural roots.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, ‘Ramayana’ is planned as a two-part film. The film has an ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.
The first part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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