Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 44th birthday with fans and paparazzi, cuts 3 giant cakes. Watch

In the video, Ranbir was seen arriving outside to greet the paparazzi as they cheered for him and wished him ‘Happy Birthday’. Ranbir thanked them with folded hands and went ahead to cut the three cakes kept in front of him on a table. There was one chocolate cake, one cake with the design 44, and another cake kept beside one another. Ranbir cut each of the cakes to loud cheers.

Ranbir Kapoor turns 44 today! The actor, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming release Ramayana Part 1 , celebrated his special day with the paparazzi and fans in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, the actor was seen thanking everyone for the kind wishes and cutting three giant birthday cakes.

In another video, Ranbir was seen surrounded by an army of fans who had come with flowers and gifts. One female fan was seen crying and brought a small cake for him too. Ranbir obliged and greeted her with a smile. In one of the other videos, he could be seen on his balcony with Alia Bhatt.

All about Ranbir's next, Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Part One will release in November this year, while Part Two is scheduled for release next year, ahead of Diwali.

The makers recently released the first song, Jai Jai Ram, from the film. The song release was accompanied by a new motion poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.