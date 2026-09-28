'I always believed in love': Jennifer Winget talks about finding love at 40 and her 'secret' wedding | Exclusive

Jennifer shared a video from her wedding day on Instagram in July, some time after the wedding. Later, her co-star Karan Wahi shared more pictures from the day. Many fans were surprised that Jennifer had managed to keep her wedding out of the public eye. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “Was it a secret, though? It was all out there.” Jennifer says she has had to learn how to be a public figure despite her urge to keep her private life under wraps. “It’s not like I have a choice. Everyone wants to know everything,” she says with a laugh. She adds, “There are no secrets as such. Be good, do good, and sab acha hi hoga (everything will be good).”

Actor Jennifer Winget recently tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a close-knit wedding attended by family and close friends in the UK. The actor later shared glimpses from the dreamy ceremony on her social media. In her first interaction since the wedding, Jennifer laughed off the idea of keeping her nuptials ‘secret’ and opened up about her belief in the power of love.

‘I always believed in love’ At 41, this is Jennifer’s second wedding. As we pointed out that she is a role model for those in their 30s and 40s who have ‘given up on love’, the actor says matter-of-factly, “I always believed in love since I first got to know what love is. We all have it in us.”

The actor says that one cannot give up on love at any age because the emotion doesn’t exist in just one form or for one relationship. “Love, for me, is not just a partner’s love, but love of the family and friends. It might sound very cliched but it is true. As you grow older, you realise how important the love of friends and family is. Love is not confined to just romantic relationships. The love that your pets give you is so unconditional. So, there is no one kind of love.”

She has a message for those who think they will not find love again after heartbreak: “You fight with your friends. You fall out with them. That’s life. Sometimes you are up, sometimes you are down. It just keeps going on. That’s the fun of life.”