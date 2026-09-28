Adnan Sami responds to being named in Pakistani spy joke on India's Got Latent: ‘Pehle mujhse rights lo’
It was standup comedian Kullu's joke as a response to Ayushmann Khurrana's description of his next release, Udta Teer, that caught the attention of Adnan Sami.
A viral moment from the latest episode of India's Got Latent with Samay Raina involved a joke when Ayushmann Khurrana was speaking about his next film, Udta Teer. Singer Adnan Sami's name was dropped by comedian Kullu in the panel, which left everyone in splits. The singer has now responded to the joke on Instagram.
What was the joke?
Ayushmann appeared on the show as a panelist alongside Kullu, comedian Rajat Sood and mentalist Suhani Shah. This moment from the show was shared in a reel on Instagram, where Samay asked Ayushmann about Udta Teer. The actor explained, "It's India's first patriotic comedy. It's also a spy comedy. Isme main ek Pakistani spy hoon jo India mein aata hai, uski yaddasht chali jaati hai aur woh sochta hai ki woh Indian hai. Usko desh bhakti toh yaad hai, lekin desh kaunsa hai bhul jaata hai (I play a Pakistani spy who comes to India and then has a memory loss. He thinks he is an Indian. He is patriotic but forgets which country he belongs to)."
Kullu came in and said instantly, “Woh Adnan Sami hai (That is Adnan Sami).”
Adnan Sami's reaction
Adnan commented on the reel and said, “Pehle Mujhse ‘Rights’ Lo Aur Phir Film Banao (Take the rights from me first and then make that film)!!!!”
Adnan Sami is a well-known singer having officially renounced his former Pakistani citizenship and been granted Indian citizenship through naturalization in early 2016. He formerly held a Pakistani passport and lived as a Pakistani citizen.
About Udta Teer
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is helmed by debutante director Akash A Kaushik. Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann), who enters India and suffers from memory loss after an accident, mistakenly believing he is an Indian spy. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer is set to release in cinemas on October 9.
At the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann called the role ‘the most difficult character’ because of how he had to stay straight-faced amid all the chaos and comedy happening around him. He said, “It is the most difficult character because things were happening around him. I had to have that straight face, though there were moments when I felt like laughing, but I couldn't. I had to be normal while there was chaos happening around me.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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