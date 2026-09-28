Bosco Martis reveals Vivek Oberoi's 'attitude' after Company, Saathiya's success hurt him: ‘He asked me to…’

Choreographer Bosco Martis recently opened up about an interaction he had with Vivek Oberoi following the actor’s success with Company and Saathiya. Bosco recalled feeling hurt by Vivek’s attitude towards him at the time, but said he eventually realised that the actor had been right. Bosco Martis recalls being hurt by Vivek Oberoi.

Bosco Martis about Vivek Oberoi's attitude post Company During a conversation with Vivek on his YouTube channel, Bosco said, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don't want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way... I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time.

“I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’”

He added, “Although I agreed, I felt hurt thinking about why you said that with so much attitude. However, I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him.”

Vivek then responded, “Work is work, right? Kaam ko dosti aur yaari se alag hi rakhna chahiye (Work should be kept separate from friendship and camaraderie). You can't take it for granted. If you do that, you will fall soon.”