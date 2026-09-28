Hanuman Ansh crosses ₹300 crore in India, ₹400 crore worldwide; beats all-time hits 3 Idiots, Kantara, Krrish 3

Hanuman Ansh had established itself as the most successful and profitable Indian film weeks ago, but it just refuses to slow down even after seven weeks in theatres. The devotional film had another stellar weekend - its eighth - allowing it to reach new milestones at the box office. Along the way, it also entered the list of the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Hanuman Ansh is now a ₹400 crore film.

Hanuman Ansh reaches ₹ 400 crore worldwide Hanuman Ansh did not hit it out of the park right off the bat. The film had a slow start and was actually written off after its first two weeks in theatres. Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore in net at the Indian box office each week.

This weekend was its eighth at the theatres. The devotional film earned ₹18.95 crore net on the weekend, including a staggering ₹9 crore on Sunday alone. This takes the film’s total domestic haul to ₹307 crore net ( ₹ 362 crore gross) after 52 days. On Sunday, Hanuman Ansh crossed the ₹300-crore mark at the domestic box office, something fewer than 25 Hindi films have managed before it.

Overseas, Hanuman Ansh had a delayed release. It found international release almost six weeks after its Indian release, but has since picked up pace. As of Monday, it has earned over $4 million in the international territories. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹402 crore.