Salman Khan says those making fake AI videos should be put behind bars: ‘There has to be censorship on social media’

After his fiery rant against trolls on Bigg Boss 20, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now criticised people who create fake AI videos on social media. He revealed that he has also been a victim of such content and called for those deliberately creating and spreading it to face legal action. Salman Khan slams those making fake AI videos on social media.

Salman Khan on fake AI videos Salman spoke about how bullying and eve-teasing have shifted to social media in the form of trolling. He also stressed that people need to be held accountable for what they say and create online.

“Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they’re doing? They’re making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video," the host said.

He also called for strict action against people who deliberately create fake AI videos. Salman said, “Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media (Until one or two of them go to prison, this will not stop).”

Salman further expressed concern for people who do not have the same influence or resources as actors. He said that celebrities can approach the cyber cell and find out who created an AI video, but ordinary people may not have access to the same information or support. According to Salman, such content can have a serious impact on them and their families.

The actor made the comments while calling out Bigg Boss 20 contestants for making remarks about each other’s appearances inside the house.