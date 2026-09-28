Salman Khan says those making fake AI videos should be put behind bars: ‘There has to be censorship on social media’
In Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan condemned AI-generated fake videos, advocating for legal consequences for creators.
After his fiery rant against trolls on Bigg Boss 20, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now criticised people who create fake AI videos on social media. He revealed that he has also been a victim of such content and called for those deliberately creating and spreading it to face legal action.
Salman Khan on fake AI videos
Salman spoke about how bullying and eve-teasing have shifted to social media in the form of trolling. He also stressed that people need to be held accountable for what they say and create online.
“Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing; that is wrong. AI has progressed so much that it's very scary. It's a very serious thing. You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and kisi ko gali bakdi. You know what they're doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They abuse someone. Do you know what they’re doing? They’re making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video," the host said.
He also called for strict action against people who deliberately create fake AI videos. Salman said, “Now, people who don't know it is AI-generated content might post that Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? Now those kinds of people should be put behind bars. Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law that needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media (Until one or two of them go to prison, this will not stop).”
Salman further expressed concern for people who do not have the same influence or resources as actors. He said that celebrities can approach the cyber cell and find out who created an AI video, but ordinary people may not have access to the same information or support. According to Salman, such content can have a serious impact on them and their families.
The actor made the comments while calling out Bigg Boss 20 contestants for making remarks about each other’s appearances inside the house.
About Bigg Boss 20
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is centred around the theme of second chances. This year, contestants have an extra life that can help them survive in the game. While Yung DSA, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann have already lost one of their lives, the others still have two chances at survival. The latest contestant to be evicted from the show is Isha Rikhi. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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