VMAs 2026: Delayed start, Madonna’s 'bad lip sync' and Bruno Mars' 'pre-recorded performance' anger fans

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards got off to a delayed start Sunday night, September 27, and became a talking point online for reasons beyond the awards. The 2026 VMAs faced a delayed start, while Madonna’s performance and Bruno Mars’ pre-recorded set sparked mixed reactions from fans.. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

The ceremony, hosted by Snoop Dogg at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, was scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm ET but was pushed back by roughly 20 minutes as the Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game ran long.

The VMAs were officially billed as a live broadcast on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

The delay was followed by more discussion after Madonna opened the show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years. Bruno Mars then appeared through a performance of “Dance With Me” that was presented from his Romantic Tour rather than as a live appearance at the ceremony.

VMAs 2026 delayed start frustrates viewers The late start became one of the first complaints from viewers waiting for the ceremony. Some fans said they were frustrated because they had expected the show to begin at the advertised time.

One viewer wrote, “this isn’t normal wtf do u mean??? it’s delayed almost 25 minutes. i can’t even scroll thru twitter cus im on a bruno mars performance and i don’t wanna get spoiled…”

The VMAs had been promoted as a live event from Los Angeles, with CBS and MTV scheduled to carry the ceremony at the same time.

Madonna’s opening performance sparks lip-sync debate Madonna’s return to the VMAs was one of the biggest moments of the night. She opened the ceremony alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, marking her first performance at the awards since 2003.

The elaborate performance received plenty of attention, but some viewers focused on what they believed were lip-sync issues. One fan wrote, “ok i gotta admit Madonna is killing it! Except that one lip sync mess up.”

Another viewer posted, “Madonna forgets to follow her own lip sync,” while another described the lip-sync as “really blatant.”

The reaction was not completely negative. Some viewers praised Madonna’s energy and the scale of the performance, while others questioned the vocal presentation.

Bruno Mars’ pre-recorded performance disappoints fans Bruno Mars also became part of the conversation after his “Dance With Me” performance was shown using footage from his Romantic Tour. He was not at the Peacock Theater in person, as he was scheduled to perform at Falcon Stadium in Colorado as part of the tour.

Some viewers were disappointed that the performance was not live from the VMAs. Others simply pointed out that the footage had been recorded during his tour.

One fan reacted to the segment by noting that it was “pre-recorded,” while another expressed disappointment that Bruno was not performing live at the awards show.

Despite the complaints, the night still delivered several major performances and moments, with Madonna’s return and Bruno Mars’ appearance becoming two of the most discussed parts of the broadcast.