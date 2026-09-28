Snoop Dogg: Real name, wife Shante Broadus, children, net worth, top songs, and more

Snoop Dogg, 54, is hosting the 2026 MTV VMAs tonight, and fans want to know more about the rapper's life beyond the stage. Snoop Dogg is hosting the 2026 MTV VMAs today. (REUTERS)

The 54-year-old will host the awards show live from Los Angeles today, marking another big career moment for the hip-hop icon.

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus? Snoop Dogg, who real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has been married to his high school sweetheart, Shante Broadus, for nearly three decades.

The two met as teenagers at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. They dated in high school and even went to prom together before Snoop became famous. They married in June 1997 and celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary earlier this year, according to Just Jared.

Their marriage has had its ups and downs. Snoop filed for divorce in 2004, but the couple later got back together and renewed their wedding vows in January 2008.

Snoop has also spoken about how important Shante has been in his life. He told People, “Over the years she's grown with me to know what I do and how I do it and to give me the space to do it. The things that she helped me with is patience, understanding what family is, making time for family and not making excuses.”

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How many kinds do Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have? Snoop and Shante share three children together: sons Corde Broadus, 32, and Cordell Broadus, 29, and daughter Cori Broadus, 27.

And Snoop's fourth child is his son Julian Corrie Broadus, 24, whom he shares with Laurie Helmond.

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What is Snoop Dogg's net worth? Snoop Dogg, a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor, has a net worth of $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite early controversies in his career, Snoop has become a beloved pop culture figure, known for his laid-back style, unique voice, and cultural impact.

Snoop Dogg's rise to fame and top songs Snoop first broke into music as Snoop Doggy Dogg in the early 1990s after being discovered by Dr. Dre. He was featured heavily on Dre's 1992 debut solo album, "The Chronic," which led to Snoop's own debut album, 1993's “Doggystyle.” That album went on to sell over 20 million copies worldwide, and his laid-back vocal style helped establish him as a top name in the G-funk genre.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Snoop kept releasing hit albums and singles, collaborating with artists across many genres.

MTV VMAs Tonight The 2026 VMAs will start at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT) on Sunday, September 27.

The show is being held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, marking the first time the awards have returned to the West Coast since 2017.