George Michael cause of death: How did the singer die aged 53? Details as 2026 MTV VMAs pay tribute

George Michael's music is set to be remembered once again as the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards pay tribute to the late singer with a special performance. The tribute comes 40 years after the release of his solo debut album Faith and nearly a decade after his death. George Michael cause of death (Instagram/ @georgemofficial)

As the 2026 VMAs honor his music tonight, here is what is known about George Michael's cause of death and the tribute planned for the singer.

How did George Michael die? George Michael died of heart failure and liver disease, according to a coroner. He was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, per the BBC. These medical terms mean his heart was enlarged, weakened, and inflamed, and wasn't pumping blood properly. His liver also had unhealthy fat buildup, which can have several causes, including heavy alcohol use.

Michael died at age 53 on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Because the cause of death was natural, the coroner said there was no need for an inquest.

Darren Salter said in a statement, “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued.”

The singer's former partner, Kenny Goss, had been quoted at the time saying, "I think his body just gave up. All these years, it was just weak." He told The Sunday Mirror, "We just want closure, we want the funeral to happen, it's been a long time now," as cited by the BBC.

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2026 VMAs to honor George Michael with tribute tonight Michael rose to fame with pop group Wham! in the 1980s before going on to have a hugely successful solo career.

Nearly a decade after his death, and 40 years since the release of his solo debut album "Faith," the 2026 MTV VMAs are paying tribute to George Michael today. Singers Raye, Sombr and Teddy Swims are teaming up for the tribute performance, directed by Adam Blackstone.

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How to watch the 2026 VMAs The 2026 VMAs are airing live today, Sunday, September 27, from 7:30 to 9:30pm ET (4:30 to 6:30pm PT) on CBS, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

The 2026 VMAs mark the show's 42nd edition and are being hosted by three-time VMA winner Snoop Dogg.