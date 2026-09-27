The Paradise box office day 4 (updated live): Can Nani film recover on Sunday and cross the ₹100 crore mark?

The Paradise box office collection day 4 (updated live): Nani’s The Paradise released in theatres last week and took a rocking start at the box office despite abysmal reviews. The mass action entertainer has registered the biggest opening of Nani’s career, and that too, by a distance. Let us see how the film has fared on Sunday so far. The Paradise box office collection day 4 (updated live): Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

The Paradise box office report Hype for The Paradise was huge, as seen with its opening day and preview results. The film brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. On Friday, the film saw a shocking dip, collecting ₹14.90 crore. The film showed momentum on Saturday, collecting ₹15.25 crore.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, The Paradise has managed to collect ₹10.05 crore by 6 PM. This is a good number, which shows that the film has performed well on its first Sunday. It remains to be seen whether the film improves with the evening shows and manages to recover well tonight. This takes the total collection in India to ₹86.45 crore.

The Paradise has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and as expected the bulk of the earnings have come from the Telugu version only. On Sunday, the film collected ₹8.82 crore from the Telugu version itself.

About The Paradise The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, and Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The film sees Sammakka and Jadal clash not just with Shikanja and Vikram, but also with the system that refuses to recognise them legally despite their contributions.