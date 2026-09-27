Decoding how Drishyam became part of desi pop culture and Vijay Salgaonkar an unlikely underdog icon

When Drishyam 2 was coming out, people were apprehensive about whether it would work. The Malayalam version had been released just months before, and was streaming then. “Nobody would come to watch this,” was what people told the team, actor Tabu recalled at Drishyam 3’s trailer launch. “Yet, it worked,” she added. The film was a blockbuster, emphasising its standing as a brand. Drishyam: The Conclusion further strengthens the brand image by completely moving away from the Malayalam franchise.

It was a risk to call the film Drishyam. Pokiri became Wanted, Kaavalan became Bodyguard, and Vikramarkudu became Rowdy Rathore. There were two reasons. The originals had regional-language titles, and the remakes sought to differentiate themselves and create a new brand identity. Drishyam did not opt for that. It retained the Sanskrit/Malayalam title for the Hindi version, and still managed to carve out its own identity. That many viewers of the Hindi version remain blissfully unaware that an older Malayalam version exists speaks volumes about the success of this ‘brand’.

When it first arrived in theatres in 2015, Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam was touted as the remake of a Malayalam cult classic. In the decade since, the Hindi franchise has acquired a dedicated fandom of its own. With the third instalment - Drishyam: The Conclusion - it is wading into uncharted territory with an original story that differs from the Malayalam series. And it makes sense, because for millions of viewers who have only watched the Hindi version, Drishyam is all about Vijay Salgaonkar and not George Kutty (Mohanlal’s character in the original). Over the years, the film, its elements, and characters have embedded themselves in Indian pop culture, giving fans one of the most resilient underdogs of our time.

A pop culture phenomenon October 2 is the birth date of two of the most important men in modern Indian history - Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. But over the last decade, the date has come to be attached to what Vijay Salgaonkar and his family did on that day. The date plays a pivotal role in the plot of Drishyam. The film’s release coincided with the boom of social media and WhatsApp memes in the country. And the 2 October connection took hold. Even to this day, words like satsang, pao bhaji, and even Goa open the hatch for a Drishyam rabbit hole. The film's grasp on the audience's psyche is so strong that the concluding part releases on October 2. As Ajay Devgn wrote while sharing the trailer: ‘Jo kahaani 2 October se shuru hui thi, wo 2 October ko khatm hogi (The story that began on October 2 will end on the same day).”

Very few modern Indian films have been able to retain this recall value beyond their plots. Dialogues often become memes, but for elements and plot points in a thriller to become memeworthy is rarer.

The underdog story that everyone loves Drishyam is the story of Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator in Goa who nobody takes seriously because he is illiterate. Vijay must cover up a crime his family accidentally committed and protect them from a vengeful police force. Despite the character being grey, he is still everyone’s hero. Director Abhishek Pathak explains, “The audience will always root for Vijay Salgaonkar. Somewhere, it’s not about the crime. The audience believes that even if what he did wasn’t 100% correct, anyone would have done the same in that situation. That is what works for the audience. He is an underdog, and their stories always resonate.”

Perhaps this is why, even after 11 years and three films, the audience is still not questioning Vijay or his actions, no matter how ‘dark’ they may get. The character’s underdog appeal has further added to the film’s stature in desi pop culture.