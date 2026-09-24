MTV VMAs 2026: All records Taylor Swift could break as singer set to receive unique award and make history

Taylor Swift could add several new records to her already extensive MTV Video Music Awards history when the 2026 VMAs take place, with the singer set to receive the inaugural Artist Director award and holding 11 nominations in competitive categories. Taylor Swift could add several new records to her already extensive MTV Video Music Awards history when the 2026 VMAs take place. (AP Photo)

According to ActionNetwork.com, Swift is already set to become the sole record-holder for the most VMAs won in history. The new Artist Director award will take her career total to 31 awards, moving her ahead of Beyoncé, who has 30 total wins when her solo awards and those won with Destiny’s Child and The Carters are combined.

Swift could extend that record further if she converts some of her competitive nominations into wins at the 2026 ceremony.

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Taylor Swift could break Video of the Year record One of the biggest records within Swift’s reach is in the Video of the Year category.

Swift is nominated for “The Fate Of Ophelia”. A victory would give her a sixth Video of the Year award, extending her existing record in the category.

Her previous Video of the Year wins came for “Bad Blood,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Anti-Hero” and “Fortnight.”

ActionNetwork.com notes that Swift is also among the artists who could challenge the record for the most VMAs won in a single night. The current record belongs to Peter Gabriel, who won 10 awards in 1987, including the non-competitive Vanguard award.

Swift could potentially win 12 awards at the 2026 ceremony if she were to prevail in all the categories in which she is nominated, according to ActionNetwork.com's analysis.

Another Best Pop record within reach Swift could also extend her record in the Best Pop category.

She currently shares the record for the most Best Pop wins with Ariana Grande, with three victories each. A win for “The Fate Of Ophelia” would give Swift sole possession of the category record.

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Grande is also nominated in Best Pop, meaning the two artists could potentially break their existing tie at the 2026 ceremony.

Swift could add another directing record Swift is nominated for Best Direction for “Opalite”, a category in which she already holds a record.

According to ActionNetwork.com, Swift has won Best Direction four times for directing her own music videos, for “The Man,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Anti-Hero” and “Fortnight.”

A victory for “Opalite” would give her a fifth Best Direction award and extend her record as the artist with the most wins in the category.

Artist of the Year record also at stake Swift is also in contention for another milestone in the Artist of the Year category.

She won the award in 2023 and 2024. A victory in 2026 would make her the first artist to win Artist of the Year three times, according to ActionNetwork.com's analysis.

With the inaugural Artist Director award already guaranteeing Swift another addition to her VMA tally, the 2026 ceremony could significantly reshape several sections of the awards record book.