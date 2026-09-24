'Today's films lack emotions': Nani feels films like Baazigar had intensity, says now fans don't even root for heroes
While promoting his upcoming film, The Paradise, Telugu star Nani took a jibe at today's films while praising films from the 80s and 90s, particularly Baazigar.
Telugu star Nani feels that the films being made across India today lack the ‘emotional intensity’ that the cinema of the 80s and 90s had. The star, who was in Mumbai recently to promote his upcoming action thriller, The Paradise, spoke about the need to bring back that kind of commercial cinema in India.
Nani says today's films lack emotional intensity
Nani spoke to the media at a press conference for The Paradise in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor said that the film, directed by Shrikant Odela, is an attempt to restore the emotional intensity he associated with commercial films while growing up. Citing the example of Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 hit Baazigar, he said it was a film in which he felt emotions were "intense and deep". The actor added, “Today, usually in commercial films, emotions and intensity are lacking, because the idea is to include songs and action. But in our childhood, we've seen high octane drama in commercial films; that essence is missing in today's cinema.”
Baazigar, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was one of Shah Rukh's earliest commercial successes. The film, which saw him play an anti-hero, also starred Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Rakhee, and Dalip Tahil. It did a business of ₹15 crore against a ₹3-crore budget.
Deep Dive
Nani added that the emotional intensity has diminished to the point that people no longer even root for the hero, even when he is fighting the villain. “For instance, when the hero is fighting the villain, we don't root for him; we don't feel the anger or depth of it. The Paradise brings back that intensity; we want you to feel the raw emotions,” the actor said.
All about The Paradise
The Paradise reunites Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 hit Dasara. It is produced by SLV Cinemas. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of the film.
Days before its release, the film was granted legal relief by a Bengaluru court, which restrained the publication and circulation of any ‘defamatory’ content against it. At the press conference, Nani said the move is aimed at AI and bot-generated material. “It does not target genuine reviews,” the actor added. Recently, Yash-starrer Toxic was also granted a similar relief by a court upon its release.
Meanwhile, The Paradise is slated to arrive in theatres on September 24
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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