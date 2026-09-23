What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers

At a press meet in Mumbai, Raghav was asked, given that he worked in both The Paradise and King, what similarities he saw between Nani and Shah Rukh. Even as he tried to reply, Nani chimed in saying, “Measurements.” When that elicited loud laughter, he clarified, “No, no, no. I worked on Yash Raj’s first film in the South (Aaha Kalyanam in 2014). So, when I went for the photoshoot, that’s the first thing they told me. Sir, exact measurements as Shah Rukh sir. I was like, okay, nice. But not the exact payment. That is sad. I wish it were the exact payment, but yeah.”

Raghav Juyal recently was all praise for his The Paradise co-star Nani as they promoted the film across the country. In one instance, he even called him a ‘universal star’ while praising his performance. During a recent press conference, Raghav was asked about the similarities he sees between Nani and King star Shah Rukh Khan . Even as the actor listed out how they’re the same, Nani chimed in with jokes.

Raghav then listed out ways in which Nani and Shah Rukh were similar. “I think the way they treat everyone equally on sets. That is something which I saw in Nani dada also, and Shah Rukh sir also. They treat everyone equally. And they are very, very respectful to everyone on set, each and every one. Be it the technicians, crew, juniors, or everyone,” he said, adding, “So, this is what I learned from both of them. And this is what they have in common. And the calmness they have, the patience they have.”

The actor also said, “Mujhe bade acche lagte hai un log jinmne patience hai, mere main nai hai. Mai bohot impatient sa aadmi hoon. (I like people who have patience; I don’t have any. I am a very impatient man).”