What similarities do Shah Rukh Khan and Nani have? Raghav Juyal answers
Raghav Juyal, who has worked with Nani in The Paradise and with Shah Rukh Khan in King, says this about both of them.
Raghav Juyal recently was all praise for his The Paradise co-star Nani as they promoted the film across the country. In one instance, he even called him a ‘universal star’ while praising his performance. During a recent press conference, Raghav was asked about the similarities he sees between Nani and King star Shah Rukh Khan. Even as the actor listed out how they’re the same, Nani chimed in with jokes.
Similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Nani
At a press meet in Mumbai, Raghav was asked, given that he worked in both The Paradise and King, what similarities he saw between Nani and Shah Rukh. Even as he tried to reply, Nani chimed in saying, “Measurements.” When that elicited loud laughter, he clarified, “No, no, no. I worked on Yash Raj’s first film in the South (Aaha Kalyanam in 2014). So, when I went for the photoshoot, that’s the first thing they told me. Sir, exact measurements as Shah Rukh sir. I was like, okay, nice. But not the exact payment. That is sad. I wish it were the exact payment, but yeah.”
Raghav then listed out ways in which Nani and Shah Rukh were similar. “I think the way they treat everyone equally on sets. That is something which I saw in Nani dada also, and Shah Rukh sir also. They treat everyone equally. And they are very, very respectful to everyone on set, each and every one. Be it the technicians, crew, juniors, or everyone,” he said, adding, “So, this is what I learned from both of them. And this is what they have in common. And the calmness they have, the patience they have.”
The actor also said, “Mujhe bade acche lagte hai un log jinmne patience hai, mere main nai hai. Mai bohot impatient sa aadmi hoon. (I like people who have patience; I don’t have any. I am a very impatient man).”
About The Paradise and King
The Paradise is Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second film together after their 2023 hit Dasara. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu in lead roles, apart from Nani and Raghav. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film tells the story of a marginalised community battling discrimination. It will be released in theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi on September 24, with special premieres on September 23.
King is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav. It will be released in theatres on December 24, and will also feature music by Anirudh and Sachin-Jigar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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