Heart of the Beast review: Brad Pitt's flawless, moving survival thriller will make you want to hug your dog, or get one

Complimenting all that is Jared Michael Fry’s score, which elevates even ordinary scenes to the spectacular. The score in the plane crash and climax sequences turns Heart of the Beast into a cinematic experience. And then there is the editing from Dody Dorn. Not an astray shot, not a single sequence too long. At 1 hour, 41 minutes, Heart of the Beast never lags, never drags, and never lets you go. It is not relentless, because it has its pauses and moments of reflection. But it is still a crisp package that never wastes your time.

Heart of the Beast is a splendid production, technically speaking. Mauro Fiore’s cinematography plays with lights and shadows so beautifully that it makes the jungle and the wilderness almost a character in the story. The cleverness with which he and director David Ayer depict claustrophobia and PTSD with close, compact shots is praiseworthy. Noteworthy is how the film addressed the PTSD that dogs, particularly those who have served in the military, feel. His nightmares and tremors are addressed even before James’ are, reminding us that often our canine companions are going through the same turmoil that we are.

Brad Pitt plays James, a retired US special services soldier, who now explores the Alaskan wilderness with his battle-scarred command dog, Odin. The duo arrive in some secluded woods in their seaplane. But on the way back, James suffers a heart attack, and they crash in the middle of nowhere, in a forest full of bears and wolves, miles away from civilisation. Now the two must rely on their wits and skills to navigate this treacherous terrain and save themselves.

You know he has seen better years. You can see the greying hair now. The eyes have the weight of the world in them. And yet, the raw magnetism remains. He puts on a performance that will make you laugh, cry, and even cheer in the theatres. But that’s enough about Uber, who plays Odin the dog in David Ayer ’s Heart of the Beast. Not many can steal the spotlight from Brad Pitt in a film that is almost 90% him. But Uber manages that, and not even the superstar himself will complain. Heart of the Beast is that rare man-animal bond film that does not bother with anything dreamy or mushy. It takes you into the middle of a crisis that a man and his dog have to navigate, with nothing but each other for company. Aided by masterful cinematography and compelling score, a sublime Brad Pitt and Uber shoulder this flawless survival thriller that will convert any non-dog lover for sure.

A retired special forces soldier and his dog are trapped in the Alaskan wilderness, miles away from civilisation, with only each other and their resolve at their disposal.

A Brad Pitt and Uber show Years ago, a friend had remarked that actors like Brad Pitt suffer the disadvantage of being ‘just too good looking’. Their argument was that the focus remains on their looks, and their craft is often ignored. One viewing of Heart of the Beast reaffirms that. Brad Pitt is a fabulous actor, often not talked about among the great artistes from his generation. In this film, where he is on screen for almost every minute of the runtime, he gives a performance for the ages. In a film with little dialogue, the actor emotes with his eyes and body language, using even his voice modulation to great effect. In certain scenes, his cries, screams, and laughter reel you in, making you travel with his character, feeling what he feels.

And then there is Uber. As Odin, James’ faithful companion, the German Shepherd is every bit as adorable as he is skilled. The close-up shots of his eyes and face convey more than most actors today. Kudos to his trainer and handler for how they coached him to do the physical action sequences, particularly that one fight sequence towards the end. He is the heart of this film, and he tugs at yours, too.

JK Simmons arrives in a cameo where he makes his presence felt, and Anna Lambe, in a rather brief role, does justice to the narrative, too.