Sunita Ahuja says she doesn't ‘regret’ marrying Govinda, still loves him

Bollywood actor Govinda married Sunita Ahuja before he became a star in the film industry. The couple kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter. Now, amid reports of tension in their marriage and link-up rumours surrounding Govinda and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, Sunita has said that she does not regret marrying the actor. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 39 years now.

Sunita Ahuja reveals if she regrets marrying Govinda In a chat with the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel, Sunita said, "I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very nice person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think I am very hard and strict, but whatever I speak I say it from my heart. There are very few people who can understand me."

She added, “I don’t have any regrets for marrying him. I want people to live their life and let others also live. Now we have come to this extent that he is living his life and I have started living my life. I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family, and he didn’t, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don’t know whether he still has it, but I still do."

Sunita said she did not want to comment on whether she would accept Govinda back, adding that she does not forgive easily and does not believe in giving endless chances. She stressed that self-respect is extremely important to her and said she may give someone multiple opportunities, but would eventually ask them to leave if they continued to hurt her.

She also said that a man who does not respect or value a woman’s love does not deserve to be in her life. According to Sunita, if a man fails to appreciate a good woman, it is his loss and not something she would consider her bad luck.

Her statement comes amid ongoing tensions in their married life. In December 2024, Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce in family court, and in January 2025, news of the development spread on social media, along with rumours that the couple were separating after three decades of marriage. However, Sunita dismissed the divorce rumours at the time, and the couple were later seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together.