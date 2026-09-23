India vs China men's badminton semi-final Live updates: Lakshya Sen trails after losing first game vs Shi Yu Qi

Only thrice have Indians reached a final in badminton at the Asian Games. PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles final in 2018 when she ended with silver. The men’s team also ended with a silver last time around at Hangzhou 2023.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty claimed the men’s doubles gold — India’s first and only gold at the Asian Games — last time around