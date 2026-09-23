India-Middle East Economic corridor gets Trump's support, but will Saudi join the club?
Western think tanks see Syria as an alternative, but IMEC offers a more viable route linking Gulf oil suppliers with consumers in Europe and Indian subcontinent
US President Donald Trump's endorsement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly comes 20 days after he praised a media report about Syria emerging as a corridor to evacuate oil and gas from the Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.
Even though many western think-tankers saw Syria as an alternative to IMEC, the latter is clearly a more viable proposition as it links the oil suppliers (Gulf) to refineries (India) and consumers (Indian subcontinent and Europe). This apart, stability of the Syrian regime is also remains a big question mark despite support from the Trump administration.
The IMEC links India (Mundra port) to the UAE (Fujairah port) via sea lanes, then through a pipeline to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel via solar-powered rail network, and thereon to Europe (Naples and Marseilles) via ships from Haifa port. The most crucial factor in all this is that the IMEC axis bypasses both the Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal-Red Sea routes, and is least vulnerable to vagaries of West Asian politics and skirmishes. The Fujairah port is outside the Strait of Hormuz and in the Gulf of Oman, and has been targeted for this very reason by Iranian missiles.
However, the key to IMEC becoming a reality is Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, with President Trump offering a civil nuclear deal to Riyadh and selling USD 24 billion worth of F-35 fighters to the Kingdom in return. Fact is that Saudi Arabia was perhaps on the verge of joining the Abraham Accords when the Iran-backed Hamas scuttled the entire IMEC by orchestrating the October 7, 2023 terror strikes in Israel.
Today, IMEC faces another challenge as Saudi Arabia has joined hands with Turkey and Pakistan in a defence pact; Ankara and Islamabad are both opposed to Israel. Even though the Trump administration is overtly quiet, it is deeply concerned over what is now known as the Mecca defence pact. It is for President Trump to bring Saudi on board IMEC, or else American clout in West Asia will take a hit at a time China is still not in a position to act as a security guarantor of the perpetually boiling region.
Meanwhile, India has cemented its ties with the UAE at all levels, with Abu Dhabi investing in Indian strategic oil reserves and India committed to food security of the brother nation. India’s defence ties with the UAE have also received a big boost with both countries sharing common hardware platforms and trading in local currencies. The India-UAE ties have also assumed significance due to the close relations between political leaders of both countries.
But IMEC, which is a vision of PM Modi and the UAE leadership, will only become a reality if Saudi comes aboard without its Sunni NATO (Mecca pact) baggage and reduced vulnerability from Iran and its proxies—Houthis from south and Hezbollah from north—in the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More