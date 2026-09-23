Gyanesh Kumar 'enemy of India', ‘scripting elections’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on report over EC internal rift
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the poll body chief, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and alleged in a post on X that the he is “scripting elections”.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar “the enemy of India” as sharp reactions grew over a reporting that claimed two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark over certain aspects, including those of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Amid Opposition's reaction over the report, EC sources said on Wednesday that all decisions taken by the Election Commission (EC), including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, had the approval of all three election commissioners.
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke also criticised the poll body chief and alleged in a post on X that the CEC is “scripting elections”.
"Gyanesh Kumar is the enemy of India. More than 12 crore names have reportedly been deleted from electoral rolls. That is roughly 12.4% of the 97 crore registered electorate around the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The gap between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition was just 2%. Gyanesh Kumar isn’t conducting elections, he is scripting them," Dipke said on X on the report by the Indian Express.
What is the ‘investigative’ report about
The crux of investigative report revolves around an internal rift within the poll body. The report claims two of the three Election Commissioners - Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi - formally objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months against decisions made by the poll panel.
The objections coincide with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the electoral roll clean-up drive of the poll body, which struck over 13 crore names off draft voter rolls across 30 states and union territories (UTs).
The report said the disagreements covered several issues, including a change to Form 6, under which new voters were required to declare whether they, their parents or grandparents appeared on the "last SIR" electoral roll. Sandhu and Joshi reportedly described the change as unauthorised and warned that it could amount to harassment of first-time voters.
The SIR is an exercise to revise electoral rolls and identify and remove duplicate, deceased, ineligible and other names that do not meet the criteria for inclusion. The exercise began in Bihar in June last year and was subsequently extended to other states.
The Opposition has criticised the process, alleging that it could be used as a voter-roll cleansing exercise that benefits the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP and the ECI have rejected such allegations.
Other issues cited in the investigation included the centralisation of access to ERONet, the ECI's electoral roll management system. The two commissioners reportedly expressed concerns that the move could affect the integrity of electoral rolls. ERONet is used for managing electoral rolls and identifying duplicate entries, including those involving migrated electors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More