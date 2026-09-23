Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE updates: Schools shut in Odisha amid heavy rain; deep depression formed in Bay of Bengal
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE updates: The IMD has currently forecast that the system will intensify into a deep depression, rather than a cyclone. The next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean would be named Arnab, according to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms.
- 5 Mins agoHow are low-pressure systems, depressions classified?
- 13 Mins agoSchools in Odisha shut
- 16 Mins agoDepression to hit Andhra Pradesh
- 27 Mins agoOdisha to be worst-affected
- 30 Mins agoCyclone Arnab to form?
- 34 Mins agoOdisha, Andhra brace for heavy rain as deep depression forms in Bay of Bengal
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE updates: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh faced heavy rain on Tuesday due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal that is forecast to intensify into a deep depression and move towards the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IMD in its latest update said that the system lay at about 140 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km from Puri (Odisha) and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)....Read More
The system would continue to move and was very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a Deep Depression by Wednesday night.
The IMD has currently forecast that the system will intensify into a deep depression, rather than a cyclone. However, the next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean would be named Arnab, according to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms.
Which states will be affected
Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with heavy rainfall already reported in several parts. The state government has deployed men and machinery at strategic locations to deal with the impact of a deep depression that is likely to hit the state on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported,
Collectors of 11 districts joined the meeting virtually, and Garg directed them to keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to accommodate people if required.
"I have visited several cyclone shelters during the day and overseen arrangements there. The people are being made aware of the impending weather conditions," Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan told reporters.
The depression is also expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the system forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
The IMD said the depression was around 320 km from Visakhapatnam and was moving west-northwestwards. It is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before crossing the coast.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: How are low-pressure systems, depressions classified?
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: According to IMD website, the weather department classifies low-pressure systems based on their intensity, using pressure patterns over land and maximum sustained wind speed over the sea.
Based on wind speed, a system with maximum sustained three-minute surface winds of 17-27 knots (31-50 kmph) is called a depression, while 28-33 knots (52-61 kmph) is classified as a deep depression.
Once maximum sustained winds reach 34 knots (63 kmph) or more, the system is classified as a cyclonic storm. Thus, a low-pressure area does not automatically mean a cyclone; it must intensify and cross the prescribed thresholds to be classified as one.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Schools in Odisha shut
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Schools and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha were declared shut as heavy rain lashed the state.
IMD scientists warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to rising water levels in rivers and cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly in places that have already received sustained rain.
In Khurda district, all schools were asked to remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday as a precautionary measure while in Ganjam district, the district administration has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools for the same period.
Jagatsinghpur district administration has announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres on Tuesday. In Gajapati, schools and Anganwadi centres will remain shut from Tuesday to Thursday. The order covers both government and private institutions.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Depression to hit Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: The depression is also expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the system forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
The IMD said the depression was around 320 km from Visakhapatnam and was moving west-northwestwards. It is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before crossing the coast.
The weather office has warned of squally weather and strong winds along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Winds may gust up to 75 kmph between the morning of September 23 and evening of September 24.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Odisha to be worst-affected
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with heavy rainfall already reported in several parts. The state government has deployed men and machinery at strategic locations to deal with the impact of a deep depression that is likely to hit the state on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported.
Collectors of 11 districts joined the meeting virtually, and Garg directed them to keep cyclone and flood shelters ready to accommodate people if required.
"I have visited several cyclone shelters during the day and overseen arrangements there. The people are being made aware of the impending weather conditions," Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan told reporters.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Cyclone Arnab to form?
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: While the deep depression in Bay of Bengal has not formed into a cyclone, the next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean would be named Arnab, according to the roster that lists names of cyclonic storms.
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ Live Updates: Odisha, Andhra brace for heavy rain as deep depression forms in Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Arnab Live updates: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh faced heavy rain on Tuesday due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal that is forecast to intensify into a deep depression and move towards the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
IMD in its latest update said that the system lay at about 140 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km from Puri (Odisha) and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).