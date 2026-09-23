7 hours of terror: Man kills wife, priests and son in UP hostage drama; shot dead by police

A man accused of killing his wife and two priests at his Azamgarh residence shot dead one of his three children he had held hostage for seven hours, before police shot him on Tuesday night. The accused Arvind Singh with his wife Babita. (HT sourced)

According to local police, trouble began when the accused – Arvind Singh – returned from the market to find a ‘puja’ or prayer service being held inside his house under Aharoula police station area of Azamgarh district.

Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anil Kumar said a preliminary investigation revealed that Singh’s family, including his wife Babita, organised the puja after observing his “unusual behaviour” and “drinking habit”.

“They believed he was under the influence of a ghost and organised the puja to address the problem. Singh was opposed to the ritual,” he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

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One of the priests, who managed to escape, later claimed the prayers were being held over doubts that the soul of Singh’s elder brother was not in peace.