Auto driver earning ₹75,000 spends ₹1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’
An auto driver's ₹75,000 monthly income went viral after he revealed he spends ₹1.4 lakh a year on his daughter's school.
An auto driver’s breakdown of his ₹75,000 monthly income has touched hearts online while raising questions about education costs. Determined to give his daughter a better life, the father allocates ₹1.4 lakh annually to her schooling. With no savings left and occasional debts to clear, social media users expressed admiration for his sacrifices while offering advice on long-term financial planning.
In the video, a interacts with the auto driver in Hindi. Here’s a translated transcript of their conversation.
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The man asks, “How much is your monthly average?” The driver explains that he earns around ₹75,000 a month. He then provides a breakdown of his expenses, which include gas, car EMI, and household expenses.
The host then asks how many children the man has, and he explains that he has a daughter. He then adds, “I am not educated. I have put her in a good school.” The auto driver then reveals that he spends ₹1.4 lakh yearly for her education.
However, these expenses leave him with zero savings, occasionally forcing him to borrow money just to stay afloat. The video was shared on the Instagram page of a financial services company as part of its social media series that breaks down different monthly incomes.
Social media reacts:
The post prompted a series of responses on social media. An individual posted, “I think he can downshift the school expenses and invest 5-10k for his daughter so that he will not have to take out a loan for her college.”
Also Read: Mumbai auto driver says he earns ₹2,500 a day after expenses: ' ₹75,000 mahine ka kama rahe hain'
Another commented, “11k+ per month school fee.” A third expressed, “My father earned good money and I went to a school which was semi-government at 10 k fees per year. Today I'm a doctor. Idk why people are obsessed with outrageously high fees at schools, they aren't worth it.”
A fourth wrote, “The moment he says just one daughter and he does everything he can for her, it melted me. Hope this man gets more and more love.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More