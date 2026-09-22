Auto driver earning ₹75,000 spends ₹1.4 lakh on daughter’s education: ‘Main padha-likha nahi hoon’

An auto driver’s breakdown of his ₹75,000 monthly income has touched hearts online while raising questions about education costs. Determined to give his daughter a better life, the father allocates ₹1.4 lakh annually to her schooling. With no savings left and occasional debts to clear, social media users expressed admiration for his sacrifices while offering advice on long-term financial planning. The auto driver shared that he earns ₹75,000 a month. (Instagram/@rayi.app)

In the video, a interacts with the auto driver in Hindi. Here’s a translated transcript of their conversation.

Also Read: ‘Ase he ₹40,000- ₹45,000 aata hai’: Father-of-three leaves Gurgaon job to drive auto

The man asks, “How much is your monthly average?” The driver explains that he earns around ₹75,000 a month. He then provides a breakdown of his expenses, which include gas, car EMI, and household expenses.

The host then asks how many children the man has, and he explains that he has a daughter. He then adds, “I am not educated. I have put her in a good school.” The auto driver then reveals that he spends ₹1.4 lakh yearly for her education.

However, these expenses leave him with zero savings, occasionally forcing him to borrow money just to stay afloat. The video was shared on the Instagram page of a financial services company as part of its social media series that breaks down different monthly incomes.