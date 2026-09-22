No advisory for cops to avoid uniforms outside of stations, says Punjab Police

Punjab Police said on Tuesday said that no advisory has been issued asking police personnel to avoid wearing their uniform while travelling to or returning from duty, and that a purported advisory circulating online is fake. The clarification came after the advisory surfaced on social media. (PTI)

The clarification came after the advisory surfaced on social media. Several opposition leaders also claimed that the Punjab Police has issued an advisory for police personnel to wear uniform only after reaching a police station.

They also shared an unverified audio clip in which a woman could be heard asking police personnel to wear civil dress when they are coming to a police station.

A reference to the recent murder of Assistant Sub Inspector Harjit Singh in Amritsar could be heard in that purported audio clip.

However, state police clarified that Punjab Police Headquarters or any other Punjab Police office under it has issued no such advisory.

Such messages circulating on social media are fake and should be ignored, police said in a post on X on Tuesday.