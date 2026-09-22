Why is IIT Bombay on boil? A suicide, protests, a professor in focus, divided faculty

Students have continued to raise questions over what happened during and after the examination and have demanded an independent third-party inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student's death. They have also questioned the process followed after the student was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during the examination.

The situation at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) remained tense on Tuesday as students continued their protest following the death by suicide of a second-year undergraduate student on the campus on September 18. What began with questions over an incident during a mid-semester examination has now turned into a larger protest over the institute's examination procedures, disciplinary action, student welfare and the handling of the case.

The students have made it clear that their protest is not in support of cheating or academic malpractice. Their concern, they said, is about the process followed by the institute after the examination incident and the circumstances that followed.

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla in focus The protest has been continuing for several days on the IIT Bombay campus. Students have gathered at the main gate and have also held candlelight protests. After an open house with the institute administration on Monday, a group of around 40 students continued to sit at the main gate. They said they would continue their protest until action is taken against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

Doolla was the professor associated with the examination incident and was later removed from his position as Dean (Student Affairs). However, the students said their demand was not limited to removal from an administrative post. They wanted him suspended from his teaching duties while the inquiry into the case is conducted.

Also Read | 'Don't condone cheating, stand with professor': IIT-Bombay students on why they wanted Doolla relieved of duties

The students are also demanding that the institute make public reports related to previous student suicide cases on the campus. They have raised concerns about the wider student support system and want changes in the way such cases and disciplinary matters are handled.

Admin's open house with students and apology The administration held an open house with students after the protests continued. During the meeting, several concerns raised by students were discussed. The students have also submitted a list of demands, including an independent investigation into the incident and changes in the process followed in cases of alleged examination malpractice.

The administration has also apologised for aspects of its earlier communication regarding the incident. The students had questioned the description of the examination incident and the manner in which the details were communicated before the circumstances had been fully established.

The protests have therefore moved beyond the immediate examination incident. Students are now asking questions about the institute's disciplinary system, student welfare and whether students facing academic or disciplinary action receive adequate support.

One of the major demands of the protesting students is an independent third-party inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student's death. They have said that the inquiry should examine what happened during the examination, what action was taken afterwards and whether the prescribed process was followed at every stage.

Students have also questioned the process followed after the alleged malpractice was detected. They have demanded greater clarity about the exact procedure followed when a student is caught during an examination and what support is provided to the student afterwards.

According to the students, the issue is not about defending academic misconduct. They have said that they do not support cheating but believe that the circumstances surrounding the student's death need to be examined separately and independently.

Concerns over mental-health and welfare support at the institution The students have also raised the issue of previous suicide cases at IIT Bombay. They are demanding that reports of previous cases be made public so that students can understand what action was taken earlier and whether similar concerns have been raised repeatedly.

Also Read | 171 IIT students died unnatural deaths in 20 years, 82% suicides on campus: IIT alumnus' report

Another concern raised by students is the availability of mental-health and welfare support on campus. They have sought stronger support mechanisms for students, including better access to professional help.

Students have also raised concerns about the disciplinary system and the way communication takes place with students facing allegations of malpractice. They want the institute to clearly specify the procedure followed during examinations and the action that can be taken after an allegation is made.

The students have said that their protest will continue until their concerns are addressed. They have also demanded action against Doolla in his capacity as a professor, rather than only removing him from an administrative position.

IIT-B Faculty Forum extends suuport to Doolla At the same time, faculty members have come out in support of Doolla. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum issued a statement supporting him and said that the professor had acted according to the examination procedure approved by the institute's Senate.

The faculty members said they were deeply saddened by the student's death but also expressed concern over what they described as misleading reports about Doolla. According to the faculty stand, the professor was performing his duty as an invigilator during the examination.

The Faculty Forum has also said that Doolla's removal from the administrative position would allow an independent and unbiased inquiry into the matter, while he would continue as a faculty member.

Also Read | ‘Was simply discharging duties’: IIT Bombay, Delhi, Madras faculty rally behind professor Suryanarayana Doolla

Faculty members also highlighted Doolla's earlier contribution to student welfare during his administrative responsibilities at the institute. They said that the circumstances surrounding the student's death should be examined through due process and that responsibility should not be fixed before the inquiry is completed.

Faculty divided over Doolla However, the faculty's position has not been accepted by the protesting students. Students have maintained that Doolla should be removed from teaching duties during the inquiry and have questioned why action was limited to his administrative position.

The issue has also created differences among faculty members. While the Faculty Forum has publicly supported Doolla, another section of faculty has questioned the decision to take a collective position while an inquiry is pending. They have argued that faculty members should allow the investigation to proceed without taking sides.

While on Monday a team of crime branch visited on suicide spot at complete it's Panchnama.