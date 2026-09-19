IIT-B student found dead hours after being pulled from exam over 'ChatGPT use'

A second-year undergraduate student of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide on Friday, taking the number of reported student deaths on the Powai campus this year to three. The death led to a protest by students outside the institute’s main gate, who demanded answers from the administration regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident led to a protest at the campus’s main gate, with students raising slogans. (HT file photo)

Also Read | IIT-D extends suicide probe committee deadline by 2 weeks

What happened? According to students, the death followed an examination during which the student was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet and asked to leave the hall. They claimed he was subsequently told by officials that he could face disciplinary action, including suspension.

However, IIT Bombay, in a statement issued on Friday evening, disputed this account. The institute said the student had been found using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student,” the institute said. It added that the matter had been discussed with the student by the instructor and the head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

Also Read | 24-year-old IIT Mandi student found dead

The student subsequently returned to his hostel room, where he was found dead in the evening, according to the institute. The incident led to a protest at the campus’s main gate, with students raising slogans. They also sought a meeting with the institute director. Police were called to the campus as the protest continued until late Friday night.

Also Read | IIT-D suicide: Students pause stir, to wait for inquiry report

“IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident,” the institute said.

The institute added that authorities were looking into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829